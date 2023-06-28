Fashion
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in menswear campaign, calls it ‘symbol of human empowerment’
No one kills quite as well as Rihanna when it comes to maternity fashion. The Barbadian singer is particularly known and revered for her sporty ensembles that show off her baby bump. This time, she went further to talk about it.
Adding to her list of daring positions, the singer recently took to Instagram to share her second campaign photo for Louis Vuitton Men’s. In one of the campaign photos shared, she is seen showing off her baby bump in an unbuttoned jacket, holding several bags and a cup of coffee as she confidently walks the streets of New York. One of them was revealed on a billboard in Paris.
The man behind the project is musician Pharrell Williams, who took over from the late Virgil Abloh as creative director of menswear and recently exhibited his debut collection. In a press release, Pharrell described Rihanna as “a symbol of human emancipation.”
Of his first collection, he is quoted as saying, “The Speedy was always a men’s canvas bag until they made a smaller version for Audrey Hepburn in 1965. I wanted to take something that I thought being unisex and making a great bag for humans. It’s an everyday icon designed for all walks of life.”
For the uninitiated, Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the couple welcomed eldest son RZA Athelston Mayers.
Also Read:Bengaluru buzzes with lab-grown diamonds after PM Modi pitched it to Jill Biden
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/fashion/trends/2023/jun/28/rihanna-flaunts-her-baby-bump-in-mens-fashion-campaign-calls-it-symbol-of-human-empowerment-50399.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exclusive! Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently
- Rihanna flaunts baby bump in menswear campaign, calls it ‘symbol of human empowerment’
- Sarah Harding Heritage Research Project Recruits First Participants
- Ready actress dated this Bollywood actor, was also linked to Salman Khan
- The challenges of transitioning from tennis to grass
- The Supreme Court’s latest ruling is a big rebuke to Donald Trump’s January 6 claims.
- Should the United States pamper or bully India? In fact, neither approach works.
- He is the agent of corruption: James OBrien denounces the lack of media coverage of Boris…
- Consumers may well fend off a US recession
- Shoaib Akhtar has hilariously frustrated reaction to Pasoori remake | Bollywood
- Priority Goal Paylor Makes Top-5 Announcement
- Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, UK coroner rules – BBC News