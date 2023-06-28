Rihanna flaunts baby bump in menswear campaign, calls it ‘symbol of human empowerment’

No one kills quite as well as Rihanna when it comes to maternity fashion. The Barbadian singer is particularly known and revered for her sporty ensembles that show off her baby bump. This time, she went further to talk about it.

Adding to her list of daring positions, the singer recently took to Instagram to share her second campaign photo for Louis Vuitton Men’s. In one of the campaign photos shared, she is seen showing off her baby bump in an unbuttoned jacket, holding several bags and a cup of coffee as she confidently walks the streets of New York. One of them was revealed on a billboard in Paris.

The man behind the project is musician Pharrell Williams, who took over from the late Virgil Abloh as creative director of menswear and recently exhibited his debut collection. In a press release, Pharrell described Rihanna as “a symbol of human emancipation.”

Of his first collection, he is quoted as saying, “The Speedy was always a men’s canvas bag until they made a smaller version for Audrey Hepburn in 1965. I wanted to take something that I thought being unisex and making a great bag for humans. It’s an everyday icon designed for all walks of life.”

For the uninitiated, Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the couple welcomed eldest son RZA Athelston Mayers.

