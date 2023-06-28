Paris Fashion Week Street Style with models and celebrities





Year after year, fashion aficionados and celebrities converge on Paris, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the latest collections from the most illustrious names in the industry. The Spring/Summer 2024 season was no exception, as the city once again became a bustling hub of sartorial excitement. PARIS FASHION WEEK As the dust settles on yet another captivating menswear season, marked by the grand finale of Paris Fashion, DSCENE Magazine presents a visual feast, showcasing the most dazzling moments captured on the streets of Paris through the lens of a talented fashion photographer Junri Kamiwaki. Venture with us through the bustling streets of Paris revealing the most radiant and unforgettable moments, showcasing the city’s undeniable allure and the dazzling world of fashion. Amid the whirlwind of events, one standout luminary stole the show: Pharrell Williams. His presence electrified the streets of the French capital, gracing the Louis Vuitton catwalk, captivating the public with his BOOK auction exhibition and offering unwavering support to fellow designers in the coveted front row. Louis Vuitton’s latest show attracted a star-studded guest list, with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, Jackson Wang, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and many other notable personalities, who added an extra layer of glamor and excitement to the already highly anticipated showcase. Yet it was her street style that really turned heads, a testament to her sartorial prowess. Throughout the week, Pharrell effortlessly wore her exclusive “Millonaire Bag”, an exquisite Louis Vuitton creation. Crafted from opulent yellow crocodile skin and adorned with the iconic LV print, the bag featured resplendent gold and pavé diamond hardware. Undeniably, Pharrell set the fashion tone in Paris, and his influence resonated with onlookers who eagerly followed. This season, fashionistas have favored comfort and breathability in their clothing choices. Mesh tank tops, unbuttoned blazers and relaxed parachute pants abounded, allowing for a light and airy experience amid the summer heat. Singular vests, whether crafted in supple leather or adorned with vibrant prints, made a striking impression. Graphic tees and mesh shirts offered stylish alternatives to combat the sweltering temperatures. While some fashion enthusiasts embraced layered ensembles, it was the sunglasses that really stole the show. Sporting a futuristic air, some opted for edgy designs that veiled the face, adding an alluring touch of mystery. Meanwhile, mini elongated sunglasses have continued to reign supreme, exuding timeless style and flair. Sports jerseys, cropped tank tops and oversized suits grabbed attention throughout the week, effortlessly blending casual and formal aesthetics. The essence of Parisian summer radiated through each ensemble, showcasing a seamless fusion of carefree sophistication. Now let’s dive into a visual journey, exploring some of the standout looks from Paris Fashion Week SS24.

