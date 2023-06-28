Alexander McQueen expands its offer with candles

In a jaw-dropping reveal, Alexander McQueen delved into the realm of home fragrance, presenting a remarkable collection of candles that encapsulate the very essence of the brand. Known for its mastery of juxtaposition, the collection is home to three captivating scents – Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose and Savage Bloom – each inspired by the harmonious interplay between contrasting elements: light and dark, innovation and tradition, strength and fragility.

Guided by the creative vision of different perfumers, each candle in the collection breathes life into the McQueen codes, capturing the spirit of the brand with impeccable artistry. Ghost Flower, an olfactory masterpiece, weaves together the lively notes of fresh freesia and peony, elegantly balanced by the earthy allure of patchouli. This enchanting blend invites you to immerse yourself in a world where delicate floral essences harmonize with the fundamental embrace of nature.

Pagan Rose, an olfactory exploration of tension and allure, welcomes you on a sensory journey where the delicate beauty of wild roses blends with the raw, earthy essence of peat. This captivating fragrance encapsulates the delicate balance between fragility and strength, evoking a sense of mystery and fascination.

Meanwhile, Savage Bloom unfolds a captivating story with its captivating combination of tuberose and oud. With a heady bouquet of tuberose and a heart enriched by the exotic allure of oud, this fragrance draws you into a world of opulence and seduction, creating an unforgettable olfactory experience.

A testament to the brand’s commitment to storytelling, the candles are encased in egg-shaped black lacquered glass, adorned with beautiful silver, dark or gold metal lids. The glass itself is carefully protected by a mycelium shell, ensuring both the preservation of the fragrance and the environment. To complete this mesmerizing display, the candles are nestled in a sophisticated wooden crate, adding a touch of luxury to any space.

Enthusiasts and connoisseurs can embark on a sensory journey with McQueen, with these candles readily available online and in select stores.

(Images: Candles Alexander McQueen)