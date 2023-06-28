Fashion
The SS24 Berluti Men’s Collection is secure in its Know-How
Berluti mixes its iconic styles with contemporary sensibilities in an impeccable manner. Their approach to luxury is as sophisticated as it is relaxed, a balance between tradition and modernity to embody a dapper and elegant style.
Berluti is dedicated to a suave male demographic, constantly striving to create signature menswear pieces as presented to us in their Fall Winter 2023 collection. While they saw creative directors Alessandro Sartori, Haider Ackermann and Kris Van Assche running the brand, it now follows the contemporary approach to menswear. In today’s Berlutis universe, it’s not about betting on new silhouettes, playing around with patterns and colors like other brands. This, however, is not surprising as they have created a legacy of creating high quality leather goods for men that is rooted in longevity and brilliance. These values have stayed with them even after four generations of cobblers.
We always desire Berluti because of their innate quality and the way they exude a sense of prestige to the wearer. This is dressing with sprezzatura at its best, because wearing the usual masculine style of smart casual exudes effortless elegance. However, in the age of entertainment (and perhaps even distraction), we crave to be wowed by unexpected style choices and silhouettes that instantly grab our attention. It’s not in Berluti’s books that a meticulous amount of effort and time is patiently taken to create pieces that will stick with their consumers.
There is a way to dress prosperously while staying under the radar in touch with our sense of touch, not sight. Their petrol blue coal jacket mixes suede and technical wool, a sand-colored military jacket mixes suede and cotton inserts, and a water-repellent gray carcoat is constructed with leather accents, in true Berluti style. In their more summery pieces, the light materials and the lightness of the construction make themselves felt with their lightly overdyed and lightly structured linen suits with trousers in shades of blue. Here, Berluti does not intend to create an ostentatious collection. Their garments seek to maintain a discretion consistent with a stealthy and rich lifestyle through the luxurious quality of garments to be felt to the touch and understood when adorned by the wearer.
The Berlutis Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s collection is classicism par excellence. A term thrown around countless times in menswear, but they undeniably fit in there. Windbreakers, military jackets, tapered pants and linen tops are all too familiar in modern menswear dress codes to curate a capsule wardrobe. However, it is the accessories that merge with the clothes and offer simplicity. In the genetics of these pieces lies a sense of sophistication that has evolved from the Maison’s history to bespoke. It’s a favorite among savvy consumers who appreciate the finer things in life, more rightly those who lead the stealth wealth lifestyle. Its signifiers (beyond premium materials and exceptional know-how), the Scritto pattern that adorns the pockets of linen shirts, the half-zip of the Un Jour bag assimilating to chinos, and the B logo embroidered on the mesh, reinforce the association with wealth.
The Parisian brand is deeply rooted in the term “know-how”, the ability to know what to do or say in any situation, and a quality highly valued in today’s society. Natural for some, elusive for others, Berluti has masterfully expressed this elegant quality. Conversely, will Berluti’s timeless appeal continue to resonate with future generations? Will the lure of fine craftsmanship continue to be enjoyed in a world where instant gratification permeates our psyches?
One thing is clear, Berluti will not be dissociated from its commitment to innovation and attention to detail. Since the birth of the House in 1895, they have not moved from their fundamental values. The coexistence of new materials and techniques alongside their historical signatures of Scritto and Venezia leather introduces us to both the past and the present of Berluti. There’s no doubt that this collection is an art of mixing, where its different pieces can be paired with different outfits, showing just how fashionable their craftsmanship is, but Berluti needs to make sure that continues. to be cherished for generations. come.
Once you’re done with this review of the Berluti SS24 men’s collection, click here to catch up with our June/July 2023 issue.
