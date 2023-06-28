Brevard Public Schools ban clothing with ‘non-human characteristics’

Cat ears, dog collars and tails are just a few of the fashion choices that will no longer be allowed in the halls of Brevard Public Schools.

An updated district dress code policy passed by a 5-0 vote with little discussion at Tuesday’s board meeting, after just over a month and a half of deliberations on the acceptable attire.

The board worked to eliminate some of the biases against female students found in the old policy and created what they said in the working sessions were more specific guidelines regarding what could and could not be worn. One of those guidelines prohibits clothing that mimics “non-human characteristics,” a stipulation that was added after a student survey raised concerns about “furs,” or students wearing clothes or accessories to imitate animals.

“It was driven by student voice,” said board member Katye Campbell, adding that the board read the student dress code policy survey with 2,256 comments. “Otherwise we probably wouldn’t have had this conversation, but reading these comments, it was part of the student voice, which they thought was a real problem, a real distraction.”

The policy in its final form does not say precisely what it means by “non-human characteristics”.

In addition to banning fur-related clothing, it also addresses head-to-toe clothing and accessories and eliminates vague terms such as “modest”, instead providing more specific guidelines on the length of shorts and shirts, the opacity of clothing and not allowing certain areas of the body to be exposed.

Although five members of the public commented on the dress code at the meeting with different views, with most saying it was too strict, one saying it was too lax, the majority of them shared one sentiment: the policy was vague and would be difficult to enforce.

“We’ve made the principal the arbiter of this policy, so each school is going to have any variation of specifically…not being able to dress (with) non-human characteristics. It’s subjective,” Kelly Kervin said. .

“What Dr. (Mark) Rendell considers dressing as a non-human might be different from Mrs. Campbell or Mr. (Matt) Susin or whoever.”

Diana Haynes agreed the policy was too vague, saying it would be a “nightmare” to enforce. She suggested implementing specific uniforms or at least colors for students to wear to solve the problem.

“We educate our students to be successful, and don’t you think clothing plays a big role in that?” she says. “I mean, as an employer who used to hire people, I was appalled at how young people were coming in to interviews. It was beyond appalling.”

The policy sparked heated public debate in early May when it was first discussed by the school board, particularly when board vice-chair Megan Wright raised for the first time worried about furries.

Wright, board chairman Susin, and Gene Trent agreed that the policy should include guidelines against fur-related clothing, with Susin calling for a “fur-free dress code” as well as to ‘no furry behavior’.

But Campbell and Jennifer Jenkins disagreed.

Campbell said she was concerned that the ban on clothing that imitated “non-human characteristics” was too vague and could have unintended consequences.

“I want you to just consider our little elementary school girls where they’re not trying to be furry, they just – it’s a headband, and it’s cute and it has flowers or it there’s a unicorn or whatever,” Campbell said.

Jenkins argued that furries were a topic of culture war discussion.

“This conversation about furries is insane and a culture war conversation,” Jenkins said. “We’re over-complicating it. If you don’t want them wearing tails, say ‘No tails’.”

Although the policy was ultimately passed without further changes, Kervin urged the board to be clearer about its new guidelines.

“Back-to-school shopping is coming up, and frankly, we need to know precisely what our kids can actually wear,” she said.

