Fashion
Promoting pollution from fast fashion to luxury cruises
Social justice and equity within and between countries also require a responsive approach. Rich and historically highly polluting countries have pledged to cut emissions much faster than poorer ones in recognition of their greater role in creating the climate crisis. But the mass marketing of large, inefficient SUVs in rich countries has pushed people in the wrong direction in a very short time.
Currently promoted sectors that are also pushing wealthier countries in the wrong, more polluting direction include advertising for fast fashion, environmentally harmful food, overseas vacations, prolonged sea tourism in the form of cruises and the slightly different case of fossil fuel financiers. , alongside other goods and services.
Push pollution
On their current trajectories, and driven by massive advertising campaigns, advertising in these sectors leads to growing overconsumption with enormous impacts, and makes effective climate action more difficult.
By 2030, fashion shows should increase by nearly 50%. At the current rate of growth, meat consumption in Europe is expected to do not fall, but get up by 76% by 2050, but it was estimated that it must drop by 71% by 2030 and by 81% by 2050 to achieve climate goals.
The global cruise industry is growing rapidly at about 11 percent per year until 2028, and some cruise ships may even be more carbon intensive per passenger than the flight.
Greenwashing is also a pervasive issue that needs to be addressed in advertising, and is in some ways even more insidious as it creates the false sense of ongoing climate action and leaves people with a false sense of security that the problem is in hand.
Taken together, these examples highlight the need for a larger, broader conversation about advertising as a barrier to climate action.
Worse still, it increases the role of advertising in driving demand for polluting products and lifestyles, just as official advice and climate policy attempts to reduce them. In other words, there are far more types of advertising that compromise our chances of long-term survival than people generally realize.
Off-target shifts
Advertisements are increasingly full of promises to offset the impact of purchases. However, offsetting does not reduce emissions and may in fact make the problem worse by delaying real emission reductions at their source.
A series of surveys of established and reputable voluntary carbon markets – the main route through which offsets are bought and sold – have shown that more than 90% of rainforest offsets are completely worthless and have not resulted in any real reduction in emissions.
Moreover, these nature-based offset systems fall prey to the very damage they claim to prevent: climate-induced droughts and wildfires that ravage forests and release offset carbon into the atmosphere where it will remain. for years and years to come.
False solutions
While the US and EU are both launching huge grant programs to spur green innovation, some big companies are promoting unproven and unscalable technologies as a way to reduce emissions.
The promotion of hydrogen boilers in the UK as a solution to decarbonise heating follows this path. However, numerous studies show that the use of hydrogen for heating is a bad option – less economical, less efficient, more resource intensive and associated with greater environmental impacts than heat pumps.
Yet hydrogen boilers continue to be encouraged by industry and supported by the UK government. Moreover, the vast majority of hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels.
Indeed, at the end of 2021, nearly 47% of global hydrogen production came from gas, 27% from coal, 22% from oil and 4% from electrolysis. According to United Nations Renewable Energy Agency, IRENAonly one percent of the world’s hydrogen production was produced from renewable energies.
Advertisements for hydrogen boilers and other bogus solutions, such as ExxonMobils Algae Biofuels And bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), are likely to lock in more emissions in the short term, delay the deployment of truly transformative technologies, and allow big polluters to retain market share and social acceptance.
Stop promoting evil
Tobacco marketing bans set a clear historical precedent for regulating the advertising of products that harm health and have significant social costs.
In light of the damage caused by climate breakdown, including public health damage far greater than that of tobacco, calls are growing for tobacco-style bans on advertising high-carbon products.
The World Health Organization and the United Nations Environment Program have recommendations approved tobacco law to end fossil fuel advertising.
Although with some loopholes, in 2022 the French government banned advertisements for energy products derived from fossil fuels, including petroleum products and energy from burning coal.
Elsewhere, in the absence of legislation at the national level, a series of municipalities and public transport bodies in Australia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have introduced local restrictions on the advertising and sponsorship of the most pollutants in outdoor advertising, print and online media.
Reversing the climate emergency is proving difficult enough without the advertising industry reversing any progress by promoting polluting products and lifestyles.
Many are baffled that so little seems to be happening given what science is telling one of society’s ears about the need for immediate, widespread and rapid change.
But that could be because, in the other ear, the high-carbon advertising is not just telling us to carry on as usual, but to increase the consumption of harmful things. This leaves a big question that demands an answer from regulators: what should we stop advertising to increase our chances of survival?
This author
Andrew Simms is co-director ofNew Meteorological Instituteco-founder of the badvertising campaigncoordinator of theRapid Transition Alliance, author on the new and green economy, and co-author of the first Green New Deal. Follow: t.@AndrewSimms_ukMr.@[email protected]
The briefing: From fast fashion to fancy cruises – what should we stop advertising to increase our chances of survival? is published by Badvertising and Adfree Cities and can be found at: https://www.badverts.org/publications
|
Sources
2/ https://theecologist.org/2023/jun/28/promoting-pollution-fast-fashion-fancy-cruises
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dispatches: Boris, the Lord and the Critical Russian Spy: Thank God for Other People’s Scandals
- UK plan to deport migrants to Rwanda could cost 169,000 per capita – POLITICO
- Dave Matthews Band Hosts “A Good Old Time” at Pine Knob – The Oakland Press
- Paralympic Tabib and the Importance of Pickleball
- Promoting pollution from fast fashion to luxury cruises
- London stocks rise on China recovery hopes; energy shares fall
- CNN reporter ‘lies’ after Putin thanks troops for stopping ‘civil war’
- Brunello Cucinelli restores a ruined 13th-century Italian village – Rob Report
- Only Up v20230617 Free Download
- Supreme Court decision could mean the death of Donald Trump
- Ford cuts jobs in the United States and Canada
- The Bollywood star who started a family office | Asset owners