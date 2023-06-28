Peter Do joins At.Kollektives designer lineup at Men’s Fashion Week

Many creative people listen to music while they work. A bit of Andrea Bocelli here, 80s New Wave there. Perhaps an interlude from Mariah Carey to cross a particularly high hill of the day. In his studio in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, overlooking Gowanus Bay where Peter Do typically designs, he does no such thing. It’s dead silence, he said in Paris this weekend at the end of Mens Fashion Week. It makes others nervous, but I can only work quietly. Otherwise, I can’t concentrate. The Vietnamese-American fashion designer who launched his eponymous label in 2018 and was recently named creative director of Helmut Lang was in town to showcase his surprise collaboration for At the house of. Collective. The first inspiration for the new line he created in silence? A musical device, surprisingly.

Guess that’s a little ironic,” Do joked, pointing to the oval-shaped accessory. With beveled curves and a smooth leather finish, it’s the designers’ handbag version of an Apple AirPod case, complete with a magnetic hinge and chain that allows the bag to evolve from necklace to crossbody . It was one of the most complicated things we’ve designed, he says, but in fact, I’ve never designed anything like it.

Part of this year’s collaborators for At.Kollektive, Doalong with designers Nina Christian and Kiko Kostadinov was asked to create a mini capsule of original new products from leather from the 60-year-old ECCO tannery. Each was given full creative freedom, along with ECCO’s powerful production capabilities, to turn their dreams into physical products. While Do conceptualized versatility for the urban setting; Christen, Loewe cobbler and former Bottega Veneta, drew on ECCO’s archives for inspiration; and Kostadinov focused on personal pieces for himself, such as a passport wallet, reflecting his dual nationalities (he is Bulgarian but lives in London). The Dutch architect Anne Holtrop, who was commissioned to create an environment, draped opaque, seamless skins over the upper tables and chairs for a mesmerizing layered effect. The quartet follows past designers like Natacha Ramsay-Levi and Bianca Saunders and includes what the ECCO CEO called Panos Mytaros, a unique group of designers who have all surprised him with what they’ve done. They are uniquely unique, but as a collective they all 100% loved the design process: from working with our leather material to developing their collections.

Architect Anne Holtrop created an environment of draped tables and chairs. Courtesy of At.Collective

For its part, Do has integrated leather into its own line since its inception, but sparingly because everything the Peter Do brand manufactures is made in the traditional way and by hand. And so, when it came to his machine-made, all-leather At.Kollektive collection, the sky was the limit. There’s an ECCO take on the classic platform boots it launched in Spring 2022, sleek ready-to-wear that separates into chic layers, another clutch that impressively splits in half, and the first sneaker. Back, which he proudly wore himself. Its 100% calf leather is also water resistant.

Courtesy of At.Collective

It was a complete dream to design all of this and not have to think about all the different little moving parts, Do said, alluding to the operational tolls the young creative has faced over the past few years. I felt like I was just a designer again, not the face of anything or responsible for anyone. Although he had worked at other companies before, including under Phoebe Philo at Celine, the At.Kollektive opportunity was a bridge between managing one brand and his new role overseeing another. As for other similarities, mom is the word until her debut with Helmut Lang in September.

Do described his Paris exhibition concept as a leather room, and when visiting the At.Kollektives pop-up space in the Marais, there was a feeling of being lost in a deep abyss: visitors were floating through the dark, cave-like interiors similar to the designers. fashion spiral silhouettes on display. An hour-long film by Martin Margiela collaborator Anders Edstrm perfectly climaxed the scene: Maggie Maurer, longtime Dos muse, appears in a black box sliding in and out of each of the new pieces in a single take. . Without music to attract attention, the only thing to do was to gaze at the collection in awe.