Disco cowboy from space? Couples are ditching traditional wedding dress codes in favor of outdoor themes

NEW YORK Cowboy Disco Space. Yacht Shabbat. Formal Burning Man? More and more couples are shaking up tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some confusion among the guests. Maggie Long, 34, recently attended the nuptials of a close friend at a low-key living room in Denver. Suggested dress? Semi-formal Dive Bar.

I love a theme, said Long, who lives in New York. It’s funny that people don’t take weddings so seriously, but I had no idea what that meant.

After months of exchanging thoughts with the officiant, who is also a friend, Long took her idea for a strappy, low-cut purple ultra-mini dress with a high side slit for the bride. The bride deemed the Kardashian cosplay a little too much. Long finally opted for a longer gold lam dress by Norma Kamali, and a great time was had.

There were a lot of vintage jumpsuits. A friend of ours went 1960s in go-go boots and a bouffant. Lots of glitter was happening, Long said.

Some couples offer mood boards to guide guests, including older ones. At the dive bar wedding, Long said many older guests entered the spirit. One wore a tie-dye rainbow T-shirt, the Grateful Dead.

Other wedding guests took on Tropical Formal, Snappy Casual and Garden Party Whimsical.

On the way to the busy summer season for weddings and other special events, Indya Wright in Washington, DC has had enough.

She recently posted on Twitter: These new age event dress codes are the bane of my existence. What happened to casual, cocktail and formal? Now I have to Google after 5 Festive Renaissance Formal Outfits to find out if you want me to give Great Gatsby or King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

Wright, 35, remains frustrated. A college classmate’s wedding had a smart casual dress code, but not too fancy.

Rene Strauss, co-founder and CEO of destination wedding planning company Wedaways in Beverly Hills, Calif., said wacky dress codes come down to couples striving to make their nuptials personalized and unique.

The key is to make sure there is communication behind the dress code. Don’t just confuse guests, she says.

When her company creates wedding websites for clients, she includes descriptions of dress codes like Wine Country Chic, urging couples to offer a wide enough palette for people to express themselves. Tropical Formal, for example, could be long flowing dresses in bright summer colors and linen suits with playful ties.

Most guests have a lot of fun with it, Strauss said.

Rikki Gotthelf, 32, of Los Angeles, recently attended a wedding and has three more this year. She was a bridesmaid for the Space Disco Cowboy friends wedding that transported their guests to an abandoned ghost town near Austin, Texas.

We had these brilliant intergalactic Batsheva prairie dresses. Mine was iridescent, Gotthelf said. Another wedding I attended was Funky Formal.

For advice, Gotthelf turned to Sophie Strauss, who markets herself as a stylist for ordinary people. Strauss suggests following the couple if they haven’t made themselves understood.

They won’t be offended, she said. They have invested enough in how everyone looks like they have a goofy dress code in place.

One of his clients has a formal music festival wedding coming up.

He clarified to the couple that it was more Woodstock, less Burning Man. Good to know, said Strauss.

The difference? Flowing hippie dresses, bell bottoms, tunics, tie dye, big round glasses and woven headbands for the first. Mad Max-meets-Carnival on lam mushrooms, combat boots, rhinestones, body paint and goggles for the latter, she said. Her client opted for a neutral-tone linen suit with a vintage pearl necklace or two.

Strauss implored guests setting dress codes to remember: This is not a suit. Unless, of course, it’s literally a costume party.

Small adjustments may suffice, such as wearing an ordinary suit but swapping out a dress shirt for one in a themed design. James Berger, 32, in Las Vegas, was among the guests invited to express their inner spirit. He pulled off a black polka dot bow tie with a formal suit that left him feeling slightly out of place among a sea of ​​vibrant colors.

Strauss is regularly confronted with the problem among her clients.

I had a client who was supposed to do a Fancy Ranch theme a few months ago and she was tempted to go buy a new head-to-toe outfit, Strauss said. But pairing cowboy boots with a sundress or swapping a tie for a bolo tie goes a long way. And if you’re really into it, you can add a cowboy hat. You don’t have to dress like Orville Peck to match the theme, but if that’s your style, oh my, go for it!

There is often a sentimental meaning behind wedding themes. Madison Smith, 32, is a May 2024 bride and her dress code calls Black Tie Sunset Glam. The wedding will take place at the Bonnet Island Estate in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

It’s in honor of my late grandfather, she said of the theme. Her favorite thing was the sunsets where I was getting married.

His vision ? Dresses in orange, yellow, purple, blue and pink sunset colors with fun accessories, and tuxedos with bow ties and pocket squares in the same colors.

Smith, in Arlington, Va., didn’t keep his customers guessing. She works for Pinterest and has already pinned inspiration to give them a boost. Her bridal shower guests have their own table to tackle the Smiths LoveShackFancy dress code.

They have no precedent for an unusual dress code where a couple requests anything other than black tie, formal, cocktail or casual attire. When you receive an invitation that reads Festive Hudson Valley Chic or Tropical Hipster, it can certainly bode more questions than fewer for those accustomed to more traditional themes, said Amy Shey Jacobs, founder of Chandelier Events in New York.

Classy as Fk. Gay Garden Party. Fabulous black tie. Colorful cocktail. Sparkle and Shine. Ready for the red carpet. Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of an eponymous event planning company in Brooklyn, has handled all of the above in dress codes.

While I love a fun and unique dress code, I always suggest couples clarify exactly what they mean with a descriptive phrase or two so there’s no guesswork, he said. .

Brittny Drye, editor of wedding resource magazine Love Inc., said guests shouldn’t be shy about asking the bride and groom about a confusing dress code.

We never want to bombard the couple, she says, but when they ask their guests to follow a non-traditional dress code, they sign up to be asked questions.