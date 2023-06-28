Fashion
MCM’s SS24 collection opens a new chapter
In the fast-paced and ever-changing fashion landscape, MCM, the renowned German luxury brand, is tapping into its rich history to curate something groundbreaking for the future. Recognized for its disruptive spirit and provocative attitude that marked the Munich fashion scene of the 70s, MCM has just unveiled its SS24 collection, signifying a revitalization phase in its incredible journey.
MCM had first emerged as a refreshing wave in the luxury industry, offering an avant-garde alternative to conventional French luxury. The brand embodied the “l’enfant terrible” philosophy, creating accessories for the flamboyant jet setters of the time.
Fast forward to SS24, MCM captures that spirit, now suited for modern digital nomads setting their own luxury standards. The latest collection, aptly titled “Made for Movement”, pays tribute to these pioneers.
The collection reinterprets each accessory with increased versatility and multifunctionality, using a range of materials that are both unconventional and innovative, adding a unique touch to the entire range.
The focus is on comfortable urban sportswear made from travel-ready, wrinkle-resistant fabrics that blur the lines between conventional workwear and leisurewear, making them suitable for any time and any event.
By creating the future, the brand pays homage to its past. The collection features the classic elements that have characterized MCM since 1976. You’ll see the iconic Visetos pattern deconstructed in classic Laurel and Diamond patterns, MCM lettering and the timeless Cognac color palette.
An intriguing aspect of the collection is the play with size and scale, visible in the patterns and graphic applications. The result is a striking visual identity that reveres the past while daring to project itself into the future. The collection isn’t just about fashion – it represents a symbol of independence for today’s value-conscious consumer.
The new phase of MCM meets the demanding needs of the 21st century traveler and digital nomad. MCM is for those who aspire to explore the world without barriers, whether in reality or in the digital world.
With the unveiling of its SS24 collection, MCM is ready to reshape luxury for a new generation of disruptors. It’s an exciting time for both the brand and its fans, and only time will tell what this journey unfolds.
