Why the way fashion talks about sustainability needs to change





To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter,Click here. For a long time, fashion communicators managed to evade criticism for their role in supporting overproduction and promoting overconsumption, but that is changing. THE Sustainable Fashion Communication Handbooklaunched today by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Charter on Climate Change (UNFCCC), calls on fashion communicators to recognize their historic impact when it comes to worsening the climate crisis and putting their skills to work for sustainability goals instead. Stories inform how we understand ourselves, each other and our place in the world, says Rachel Arthur, playbook author and Sustainable Fashion Advocacy Officer at UNEP. Fashion stories are currently moving towards a linear model of production and consumption. Dominant industry narratives will not allow us to meet our sustainability goals. Learn more Sustainable fashion communication: The new rules Among the 13 new commitments added to the UN Fashion Charter at COP26 was a call to align fashion communications with the Paris Climate Agreement’s 1.5C pathway. What does this mean for fashion PR? This comes after the UNFCCC was updated at the COP26 climate conference in November 2021, and a clause was added committing signatories to adapt communications according to climate objectives. It applies to more than 100 signatories and 41 supporting organizations, including Kering, LVMH, Chanel, H&M Group and Puma, but the playbook hopes for a much wider reach. If engagement was the what, the playbook is the how. It’s also a timely response to industry-wide caution: international greenwashing investigations are accelerating and regulations on green claims are tightening, from the United States to the European Union, forcing brands to revisit their previous strategies and rethink their communications. The focus is not just on greenwashing or even green claims. It wasn’t just about how you communicate about your product that could be sustainable, but how you communicate everything about your brand, from products to events, in a more sustainable way, says Arthur. A roadmap for sustainable storytelling The guide is aimed at consumer-facing communicators, covering a wide range of professional roles, including marketing, branding and advertising; public relations, creative direction and visual media; production of events, content or social media at brands and retailers; and those involved in the broader communication ecosystem. This encompasses agencies, fashion and news media, image makers, digital platforms; entertainment properties, influencers, advocacy groups and educators. More than 160 of these communicators took part in a year-long consultation process, highlighting challenges, case studies and solutions, which formed the basis of the playbook.

