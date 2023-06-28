Fashion
10 trends from Paris Men’s Fashion Week to elevate your current style
New Delhi: A flagship event organized by the renowned Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 took place from June 20, 2023, at June 25, 2023. Every June, the fashion elite and fashion rising stars converge on the romantic streets of Paris to present an inspiring tapestry of men’s spring/summer style and art for fashionistas around the world .
Beyond its stunning allure, Paris Fashion Week is paving the way for fashion’s future as a fashion capital of the world with cultural and economic significance. This is where dreams are sewn into reality and trends are born. Today’s menswear is no longer confined to the shackles of convention, rather it has metamorphosed into a seamless blend of classic sophistication and bold streetwear that encourages a full spectrum of self-expression.
With this selection of 10 wearable fashion trends straight from the Paris Fashion Week 2024 runways, you can perfectly infuse your existing style with a touch of avant-garde panache.
1. MEN IN PINK
In the realm of menswear, a new beacon of modern masculinity has emerged: pink. There’s a rise in men shaking up the norm and confidently embracing everything from subtle shades of blush to surprisingly bold magentas, making this trend a staple in every fashion-forward man’s closet.
2. CASUAL VEST
A true fusion of debonair spirit and laid-back charm, vests are your ultimate secret weapon for impeccably styling any basic ensemble. Experiment with a range of silhouettes (fitted and oversized), lengths (long or cropped), colors (bold or neutral), fabrics (patterned or solid, matte or shiny) and trims (belts, buckles and patches) to achieve a modern and timeless transformation.
3. ATTACHMENT
Now that the brief era of the liberation of open collars is over, ties are back for elegant suites. Adopt the refined elegance of classic silk ties or ignite the conversation with fancy ties, accessorize them or keep them simple, revive the Windsor knot or simply leave them open – whatever you choose, tradition reminds us that certain trends are just too elegant to keep hidden.
4. DISPLAYED SCARVES
Give your summer style a breath of fresh air with lightweight summer scarves – the ultimate accessory for the discerning man looking for a touch of airy sophistication. Explore a myriad of fabrics like cotton, linen and silk, or unique colors and patterns to fashionably embrace the essence of summer.
5. DENIM ON DENIM
No true fashion maestro can ever get enough of denim – so they all gambled on it. This clear winner effortlessly combines rugged charm and suave style. Be a true fashion trendsetter by playing with contrasting denim finishes – try different shades, colors, patterns and washes to embrace the fearless spirit of this trend.
6. FOLDED PANTS
The new, designer-certified way to roll up your style game is to literally roll your pants up at the ankles. In the world of fanatical sneakerheads, this is the perfect opportunity to show off your footwear prowess. It doesn’t matter whether you’re wearing jeans or chinos, this style exudes a laid-back, playful, and refined appeal.
7. UTILITY POCKETS
Embrace a world where function meets style, utility pouches have been for a few years and still are the shining Swiss Army knives of fashion. From jackets to shirts, pants to shorts, casual to formal, this trend elevates practicality with style to a whole new level of fusion of street and luxury.
8. POINTED BACKHAND
Reach the pinnacle of fashion with confidence with the bold choice of incorporating peak lapels into your outfits. These suave accents are for men who want to stand out in the fashion landscape. This trend commands attention and exudes a debonair charm, whether on a formal suit or a street sweater.
9. BAGGY PANTS:
Unleash your unabashedly cool attitude and challenge notions of ideal fit with the baggy pants trend. With its relaxed silhouette and unconventional proportions, this look is a tribute to the true hip-hop ensemble of the 90s and is now taking the era of street-luxe style by storm.
ten. HANDBAGS:
Another revolutionary fusion of style and function, men’s handbags have become the essential accessory for the modern man on the go. Whether you prefer an elegant leather satchel, a utilitarian messenger bag or the hottest handbags of the season, these fashionable companions promise to carry your essentials in style.
