Viral Ellen Star Rosie McClelland, now 16, shows off her prom dress





The singer, who went viral after performing Super Bass alongside her cousin Sophia Grace on Ellen, shows off her beautiful prom dress. Rosie McClelland is back in a princess dress — but this time it’s for the ball! The teenager and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee became internet sensations when they continued The Ellen DeGeneres Show 12 years ago and performed Nicki Minaj’s “Superbass” in pink tulle dresses. Now, at 16, Rosie is rocking the tulle again for another milestone. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. On Wednesday, she shared a first look at her prom dress, captioning the look, “Prom Princess #prom thank you [Sherri Hill] for my amazing dress” In the comments, her fans said she looked like a Disney princess, with many comparing her to Cinderella. Until today, the singer and YouTube star also shared photos from her “party of celebrations,” which she says was a pre-prom event. In these photos, she is seen with one of her best friends, both wearing white dresses from the Seraphina collection. “Same sentence, different font,” she captioned a series of photos. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Rosie also shared a vlog showing how she prepared for this latest event, giving fans a look at her makeup routine for her pre-prom party. Rosie and Sophia Grace became worldwide phenomena after their 2011 appearance on Ellen. In the years that followed, the duo released a bestselling book, attended red carpet events, and clearly had the time of their lives in the spotlight. Sophia Grace, now 19, just gave birth to her first childa little boy. Prior to Sophia’s pregnancy, the couple made a final appearance on Ellen in May 2022, as DeGeneres began to wind down her eponymous talk show after 19 years. 11 years later, the two were almost unrecognizable to themselves when they entered the studio as adult teenagers. The pair paid homage to the fluffy princess-like tutus they rocked back in the day by wearing more toned down and sophisticated versions of the looks for the appearance. After a montage of some of their biggest hits on the show, Rosie shared that her favorite moment of their whirlwind stint in the spotlight was when Justin Bieber kissed her on the cheek during the Kids Choice Awards – even though at the time she admitted she was thinking, “Ew, a boy.” “Now I’m like, oh my god, I’d let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again,” she added with a huge smile. For Sophia Grace, it was both the chance to meet Drake on a red carpet, as well as the moment on the show when Ellen surprised them with Nicki herself for a live performance of “Super Bass.”

