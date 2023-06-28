Fashion
The United Nations in style: stop pushing overconsumption
Every year, the fashion industry spends billions of dollars on marketing to persuade people to buy more handbags, shoes and dresses, driving growth while glossing over unethical treatment. garment workers and the environmental impact on the planet. Now the UN wants to flip the script and leverage the fashion marketing machine to promote more sustainable lifestyles instead of overconsumption.
On Wednesday, the United Nations Environment Program and the UN-backed Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action released a communications manual for the sector, the development of guidelines aimed at combating greenwashing and helping marketers, influencers and the fashion media to encourage more responsible consumer behavior.
The aim of the UN is to present a vision of what fashion communication should look like in order for the industry to meet its climate commitments.
In doing so, he enters the thorniest of fashion’s sustainability challenges: no matter how many green products brands produce, there is simply no consumption to get out of the climate crisis. To achieve climate goals, the fashion business model must fundamentally change and marketing plays a role in this.
Without this change, achieving any of the industry-defined sustainability targets will be incredibly difficult, Rachel Arthur, UNEP’s Sustainable Fashion Advocacy Officer, told a news conference. [We] We need to shed more light on the overconsumption that is happening in certain markets, and we need to do that with the thinking of changing consumption rates, improving consumer knowledge and changing consumer behavior.
Why is fashion at the center of concerns?
Fashion is a major polluter, but it also has a huge influence on consumer behavior, which the UN hopes can harness to achieve climate goals.
Over the past thirty years, the fashion industry has grown rapidly, fueled by globalization and new technologies such as social media, which have boosted the industry’s ability to tap into deeply rooted human desires. and social anxieties to keep people shopping.
The result was great for brand results, less so for the planet. And as certain segments of fashion have become faster, cheaper and more disposable, the jobs and new wealth created in many garment-producing countries have been tarnished by labor abuses and the exploitation of communities, many of whom are among the most vulnerable to climate change. .
Admittedly, the number of advertisements promoting more ethical or environmentally friendly products has exploded in recent years in response to growing consumer interest in sustainability topics, but this has not translated into improvements. significant to the industry’s operating model.
Instead, fashion shows continue to grow and reports of labor abuse have increased in the wake of the pandemic and economic fluctuations of recent years. According to a 2021 study, nearly 60% of sustainability claims made by European fashion giants are essentially greenwashing. report by environmental campaign group Changing Markets Foundation.
In the meantime, the problems have become more pressing. There is already a 50/50 chance that global temperatures will exceed the internationally agreed limit intended to avoid the worst effects of climate change over the next nine years, according to a report published last year by the Climate Research Initiative. climate sciences, the Global Carbon Project. The impact of global warming is already apparent, hitting the fashion supply chain and threatening vulnerable workers.
While brands are expected to step up, many are backing away from talking about sustainability in response to a regulatory crackdown on greenwashing. The UN handbook aims to provide a toolkit to help fashion communicators scale the system.
What are the UN recommendations?
Lead with science: Brands should talk to consumers about sustainability issues, but their efforts should be transparent, rigorously backed by science, and accessible. As a baseline, marketing teams should work with experts to ensure the information they share is clear, accurate, and verifiable.
Changing behaviors and practices: Instead of bombarding consumers with calls to buy more new products, marketing should be used to normalize more sustainable behaviors, like repairing, reusing, and reselling.
Reinventing values: Communicators must use their platforms to change cultural perceptions of what is desirable and what is acceptable. This means decoupling the idea of status and success from novelty and creating stories that build on positive values, such as cultural heritage and craft traditions.
Drive Advocacy: The industry isn’t going to change on its own, and the onus shouldn’t fall exclusively on consumers. But brand communication efforts can be a tool to empower and mobilize the public to campaign for broader change and engage with policy makers.
What impact will this have?
The UN handbook, written after extensive industry consultation, outlines for the first time what fashion communication should look like to align with global climate goals. Although not a formal goal, it is a principle enshrined in the Fashion Charter, whose signatories include Kering, H&M Group and Nike.
Admittedly, it’s a tough sell that goes against the way the supermodel currently operates. For brands to stop using marketing to promote consumption, they need to find new business models that don’t rely on selling more and more new things. Nor can change happen in a vacuum. Political support will be needed alongside changes in the way businesses operate. But changes to communication can help both speed up and facilitate progress.
It really is a system change that we need, said Bettina Heller, Head of Textiles at UNEP. But communicators have an important role to play in facilitating this change. Currently we have a narrative based on novelty, immediacy and availability and we need a narrative based on circularity, fairness and care.
