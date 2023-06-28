Fashion
Hailey Bieber slammed for ‘extremely inappropriate’ dress at friend Stephanie Shepherds’ wedding
HAILEY Bieber has been slammed online for what she wore to a friend’s wedding.
Over the weekend, Hailey, 26, and her husband, Justin Bieber, 29, attended their friend Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding in Beverly Hills.
The model was pictured wearing a white turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a completely open back.
Forgoing a bra, the 26-year-old revealedrepeated looks at her breastsas she spun from side to side.
However, fans couldn’t shake the fact that Hailey decided to wear a white dress to a wedding.
‘I’D BE SO PISSED’
Fans shared their thoughts on a popular internet forum.
“Maam, I would be so pissed if someone showed up at my wedding in this, it’s giving Kendall Jenner’s dress vibes,” one Reddit fan exclaimed.
Another fan said, “Maybe black or white was requested? I know it’s been a big trend lately so hopefully it was otherwise oof.”
“That’s a weird choice,” exclaimed a third.
“Extremely inappropriate of Hailey to wear that colored dress…selfish,” a fourth argued.
A fifth said: “Ofc Hailey is the type to wear a white dress to a wedding.”
“Really. Hailey in white? Really. At this point she’s asking for the ridiculous,” a sixth said.
Many fans commented that the dress was light blue, not white, but still found it odd.
Hailey also matched the dress with blue eyeshadow.
LOOK AT HIS LEGS!
Days earlier, Hailey showed off her lower half, putting her long, slender legs on display in new photos of the home she shares with Justin.
The star had many outfit changes in a recent social media photo dump.
In the first and seventh photos, she drowned her slim figure in an oversized puffy leather jacket with a black crop top and the shortest shorts ever.
She teamed up the look by wearing gold hoop earrings, a black handbag and a pair of black and gold slip-on shoes.
In another, she wore the same leather jacket with blue jeans and a white crop top with sunglasses.
In other photos, Hailey had part of a bagel with cream cheese in her hand while sporting an all-white look with a hint of black while posing in the mirror.
The star also posed in a black tube top, mustard wide leg pants, baseball cap and sunglasses.
She even shared delicious treats, including a cake named after her and pancakes dipped in butter and syrup.
She captioned her post with many New York-inspired emojis: “HOME”.
OOPS!
Sometimes Hailey’s outfits can be a little too revealing. Like when she was recently spotted out and about in New York.
During her risky stroll through the streets of the Big Apple, she nearly showed her underwear to the cameras.
The model donned a sparkling lavender dress that looked dangerously cropped.
The mini dress barely exceeded her waist.
At one point, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter kept her hand near the edge of the short skirt as if trying to pull the fabric a little lower.
She looked glamorous for the night on the town and had her dark hair pulled back into a tight bun.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8475684/hailey-bieber-slammed-wearing-white-to-wedding/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the couple Ayhika and Sutirtha conquered Tunis!
- Hailey Bieber slammed for ‘extremely inappropriate’ dress at friend Stephanie Shepherds’ wedding
- Experts explain how to fully optimize your EHR
- West Nile virus present in Austin
- LHC grants bail to PTI chief and wife – Pakistan
- US expects more cooperation with India in South China Sea
- A daily thing to do in Minnesota for July and August
- Ready to use Google Analytics 4? Tell us what you think
- Partygate follow-up report to detail attacks by Boris Johnson allies
- Ofcom Investigates BT Over Outages To 999 Emergency Numbers Across The UK | british news
- Chadwick Boseman will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Tennessee State University becomes first HBCU to feature ice hockey