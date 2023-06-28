Hailey Bieber slammed for ‘extremely inappropriate’ dress at friend Stephanie Shepherds’ wedding

HAILEY Bieber has been slammed online for what she wore to a friend’s wedding.

Over the weekend, Hailey, 26, and her husband, Justin Bieber, 29, attended their friend Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding in Beverly Hills.

The model was pictured wearing a white turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a completely open back.

Forgoing a bra, the 26-year-old revealedrepeated looks at her breastsas she spun from side to side.

However, fans couldn’t shake the fact that Hailey decided to wear a white dress to a wedding.

‘I’D BE SO PISSED’

Fans shared their thoughts on a popular internet forum.

“Maam, I would be so pissed if someone showed up at my wedding in this, it’s giving Kendall Jenner’s dress vibes,” one Reddit fan exclaimed.

Another fan said, “Maybe black or white was requested? I know it’s been a big trend lately so hopefully it was otherwise oof.”

“That’s a weird choice,” exclaimed a third.

“Extremely inappropriate of Hailey to wear that colored dress…selfish,” a fourth argued.

A fifth said: “Ofc Hailey is the type to wear a white dress to a wedding.”

“Really. Hailey in white? Really. At this point she’s asking for the ridiculous,” a sixth said.

Many fans commented that the dress was light blue, not white, but still found it odd.

Hailey also matched the dress with blue eyeshadow.

LOOK AT HIS LEGS!

Days earlier, Hailey showed off her lower half, putting her long, slender legs on display in new photos of the home she shares with Justin.

The star had many outfit changes in a recent social media photo dump.

In the first and seventh photos, she drowned her slim figure in an oversized puffy leather jacket with a black crop top and the shortest shorts ever.

She teamed up the look by wearing gold hoop earrings, a black handbag and a pair of black and gold slip-on shoes.

In another, she wore the same leather jacket with blue jeans and a white crop top with sunglasses.

In other photos, Hailey had part of a bagel with cream cheese in her hand while sporting an all-white look with a hint of black while posing in the mirror.

The star also posed in a black tube top, mustard wide leg pants, baseball cap and sunglasses.

She even shared delicious treats, including a cake named after her and pancakes dipped in butter and syrup.

She captioned her post with many New York-inspired emojis: “HOME”.

OOPS!

Sometimes Hailey’s outfits can be a little too revealing. Like when she was recently spotted out and about in New York.

During her risky stroll through the streets of the Big Apple, she nearly showed her underwear to the cameras.

The model donned a sparkling lavender dress that looked dangerously cropped.

The mini dress barely exceeded her waist.

At one point, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter kept her hand near the edge of the short skirt as if trying to pull the fabric a little lower.

She looked glamorous for the night on the town and had her dark hair pulled back into a tight bun.

