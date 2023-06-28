Nikki Brewster obituary | Fashion





My friend Nikki Brewster, who passed away at the age of 63 acute myeloid leukemia, was a modern bohemian fashion designer loved by Tatler and Vogue magazines and adored by photographers such as Mario Testino and Wendy Bevan. One of her best-known snaps featured Venus Williams and was photographed by Koto Bolofo, who recently said of her: In 1984 you gave me the chance to work for British Vogue, where no doors were open. was open for a black person like me. THANKS. Nikki was born in London to hoteliers Thomas and Yvonne Brewster (née Dudley), but spent most of her early years enjoying a country life with lots of horse riding and tennis in Alfriston, Sussex, where his family moved to run the Deans Place Hotel. She even had a donkey called Ribena. After attending Ancaster House School in Bexhill-on-Sea, London called her back aged 16. She went to secretarial and postgraduate college at St Godrics in Hampstead, then was determined to get a job at Vogue. She bombarded Cond Nast with letters and eventually landed a role at Brides magazine answering questions from brides-to-be, before transferring in 1978 to Tatler as a fashion assistant and then to British Vogue to be a fashion editor in 1983. From 1986, she worked as a freelance fashion stylist for magazines ranging from International Vogues to Vanity Fair and brands from Mulberry to Laura Ashley. Nikki Brewster, photographed by Koto Bolofo Nikki lived for years in Ladbroke Grove in London and loved music, especially Bob Marley and Jah Shaka. She met Claudius Saga Francis and they had a daughter, Sivani, in 1988, before separating in 1991. Nikki enjoyed dancing at the Notting Hill Carnival; I myself have danced several times with her. When friends talk about Nikki, they all mention her candid laughter and delicious vegetable stew. She cooked regularly for her community of friends and family, practiced yoga and qigong, and played highly competitive tennis. Nikki became artistic director in her 50s and worked for Next until 2021. She particularly enjoyed her absence from seasonal shoots in the Maldives and Mexico. During the last two years of her life she moved to a cottage in Frome, Somerset, which she filled with flowers, exquisite textiles and paintings. Nikki liked to make everything beautiful. She is survived by Sivani and her brother, Barrie, and her sister, Claire.

