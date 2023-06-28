PowerSoft Old Navy Sleeveless Support Dress | Editor’s Review





Photography POPSUGAR | Marisa Petrarch As POPSUGAR editors, we independently curate and write things we love and think you’ll love too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. When the activewear dress trend started gaining momentum in the fashion and fitness spheres, I made a personal vow to refrain from participating in it. It wasn’t that I didn’t like the way they look on people, but I had a preconceived notion that wearing one would make me look like a lost tennis player. But after months of rolling my eyes at the various brands releasing their own iterations of the sartorial craze, I came across the PowerSoft Sleeveless Bra Dress Old Navy ($60; plus an additional 20% off in cart), and something has changed. Unlike many ultra preppy and feminine styles on the market, characterized by ruffled skirts and pastel hues, this dress evoked a minimalist aesthetic that I loved. I thought “what the hell are you doing” and added it to my virtual cart, opting for size small and large. Learn more about my experience by putting it to the test. What I Love About the Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Bra Dress To my surprise, I have to admit that I love this activewear dress way beyond my initial expectations. First of all, the fabric reminds me of my all time favorite Old Navy leggings, stretchy, slightly compressive and lounging comfort. The built-in skort bodysuit provides extra support and coverage, while vented side slits for airflow and a touch of style. If I had to choose a favorite detail, it would be the square collar. I’ve always been drawn to this particular neckline, and it didn’t disappoint in this silhouette. A close second is the hidden pocket in the built-in shorts, perfect for storing your keys, phone and license on rides. These features are just a few of the reasons I’ll be wearing this bouclé dress all summer. Photography POPSUGAR | Marisa Petrarch What to Note About the Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Bra Dress One thing to note about this dress, especially the white version, is that the beige cups are visible through the fabric. Because of this I decided to take them off and found that the built in bra still provided average support for my 34C chest. While I can’t say if the cups are visible through the dark-colored versions, it’s worth noting that a few Old Navy shoppers have mentioned seeing them through the pastel lavender style as well. Obviously, the mugs get mixed reviews. One reviewer noted, “The cups need constant adjustment. I wish there was a way to put them in place. I have to fix them every time I go to the bathroom.” Another reviewer echoed their sentiment, writing, “The only issue I’ve had is that the removable cups on the built-in bra sometimes bend when I pull the dress down to go to the bathroom, forcing me to adjust them.” Who is the PowerSoft Old Navy Sleeveless Bra Dress for? This style is ideal for anyone looking to jump into the activewear trend. Its design is simple enough to be worn on errands or for a leisurely stroll. Or, you can elevate the look by accessorizing it with jewelry, a baseball cap, and a shoulder bag for a chic-casual summer ensemble. Additional Details on the Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Bra Dress The Old Navy PowerSoft Shelf-Bra Sleeveless Bra Dress is available in seven colors.

It is offered in sizes XS-4X and regular, small and large sizes.

It is made of 77% polyester and 23% elastane.

The brand recommends machine washing in cold water and tumble drying on low heat.

