Fashion
Fast fashion waste problem needs better solutions, say lawmakers
Diving brief:
- Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., request that the Government Accountability Office take a look at the state of the nation’s textile recycling industry and how the USEPA can better facilitate reuse and recycling. their lettersent Wednesday morning, cited EPA data indicating that 7.7% of municipal solid waste going to landfill in the United States came from textiles.
- The amount of textiles going to landfill per capita increased by 55% from 2000 to 2018, compared to a 20% increase per capita in overall waste, suggesting this category of waste is a worsening problem, according to the data. from the EPA.
- “Given the significant and growing impacts of fast fashion on our environment, we are concerned about our nation’s ability to responsibly manage discarded clothing and growing amounts of textile waste,” the letter’s signatories wrote.
Overview of the dive:
The letter comes as lawmakers around the world seek solutions to deal with the growing waste problems created by the advent of cheap, mass-produced and often plastic-fiber clothing known as fast fashion.
In the European Union, these efforts have resulted in a textile strategywhich promotes durable, repairable and recyclable products and harmonizes extended producer responsibility rules for the industry, among other measures. The European Commission said “fast fashion is out of fashion” as part of the strategy’s rollout last year. On Tuesday, the body’s environmental commissioner also said he wanted to see regulations related to the strategy in place by 2028claiming that the fashion industry has escaped regulation.
In an interview, Pingree said she was open to looking at similar measures in the United States, including extended producer responsibility. But she also acknowledged that these rules must be balanced with the difficult realities of pursuing federal recycling legislation and the role of state and local governments.
At the federal level, we’re just trying to get a foot in the door and say, hey, this is an expensive question. It’s a big part of our pollution, Pingree said. In the long term, we should have a global policy. Right now we should look at what the EU models look like.
The problem of waste from fast fashion is international. Last week Pingree spoke in the House about satellite images identifying a mountain of fashion waste in Chile’s Atacama Desert that is believed to have come from several countries, including the United States. In her remarks, the rep said the image “exemplifies the environmental toll of so-called fast fashion.”
“The federal government can and must do more to stop waste and pollution. Fast fashion should be sustainable fashion,” Pingree said in his speech.
Currently, textiles that are not reused or disposed of in the United States are shipped overseas. The pandemic disrupted this processas countries like Kenya have announced breaks on the import of textiles, but it continues today.The United States exports more used clothing than any other country in the world, shipping about 700,000 metric tons in 2021, according to a A report.
Pingree said the United States should seek better ways to manage waste than export it, including through technological and policy changes.
You can’t use parts of the globe as your own private landfill and pretend there are no consequences to creating waste, Pingree said. People dream if they think we’ll continually find places where if we pay enough, they’ll take it. First of all, who wants to keep paying so much money for a problem you could probably solve by other means? And secondly, the countries have been very clear: they are not interested.
A small but growing number of states and municipalities have begun implementing waste collection programs, which can help divert materials from disposal. According to a investigation conducted by Promo Leaf.This survey also revealed that the curbside textile recycling service remains limited in major cities..
This type of service was also discontinued during the pandemic, but now appears to be returning. Simple Recycling, one of the largest textile collection and recycling services, has restarted service where it previously paused due to the pandemic, including cities like Ashland, MA, Ypsilanti, MI And Strongville, Ohio.
Pingree, who has published books on knitting and repairs clothes herself, said she also believes education is needed to convince American consumers to think more critically about clothing, especially the hidden costs. payment for throwing away discarded clothes.
You tell most people, fast fashion, I don’t know, their eyes get glassy, Pingree said. But you say, ‘Did you realize how much of today’s clothes are actually synthetic materials that will end up in the trash in the ocean or in a landfill somewhere? … People pay more attention to it.
