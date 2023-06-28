‘Say yes to the dress’ Star Talks Cruising, Bridezillas, her wedding – WWD

As a wedding dress designer and “Say Yes to the Dress” star, Randy Fenoli’s 30-year career remains immersed in weddings. And soon, the TLC personality will splash his knowledge at sea.

Fenoli is now the Princess Cruises Brand Ambassador for Love and Romance, a permanent position. This ongoing post is fitting, given that he is newly engaged to Mete Kobal. “It only took me 58 years [laughs.] But I will say it was totally worth it. I am extremely happy.

Having worked with “hundreds and hundreds of thousands of brides,” Fenoli said his engagement hasn’t changed his advice for people looking to find love. “Things in your life come at the right time. We can wish for things, but we can’t always determine when we get them,” he said.

Aboard Princess Cruises, he will host a bridal fashion-themed cruise in December and develop a signature wedding package exclusive to The Love Boat, as seen in the 70s sitcom of the same name. Twenty-five years after hosting the first wedding at sea, Princess has continued to help couples get married. Fenoli helps develop wedding packages, including those with wedding dress consultations. Knowing that weddings and engagements are family matters, he said, “A lot of my fan base isn’t just brides, it’s mothers, mothers-in-law, and people who just watch the movie. ‘issue. We’ll make sure we have things for them too.

This combination might look like an invitation to trouble. ” That’s what I like. Some people will ask me, ‘How do you deal with bridezillas?’ I don’t believe in bridezillas. What I believe is that we have a fragile human being… you are going to make a purchase, and your childhood best friend, your future mother-in-law and everyone else wants to help make that decision. They are so worried that they won’t find the perfect dress or the one that makes them feel beautiful. That’s where I come in because I can take all the stress and anxiety away,” he said.

Fenoli has been in the bridal wear business since winning a design content as a student at FIT. Eventually, he landed at Kleinfeld Bridal as fashion director. The New York bridal boutique was about to embark on filming for TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.” At first, Fenoli passed up the show opportunity, but eventually he became a scene-stealer. Twenty-two seasons and counting, the show is still on TLC.

Randy Fenoli bride fall 2019 Courtesy picture

Bridal design is her focus, and Fenoli plans to bring some of her designs and an iPad with images from her collection to share with brides on the December cruise. Kleinfeld Bridal executives plan to meet with Fenoli to discuss the possibility of teaming up at sea, according to a company spokesperson. Brides want to know, “‘What kind of dress would you put me in?’ But I have to know if she’s traditional, sporty, boho, a princess, bling-out or how she wants to be. After that, we consider the body types [to choose silhouettes accordingly,]” he said.

As for her own wedding, it should take place next year, but the date and place have not yet been determined. “We have a lot of ideas but we don’t know exactly which one we’re going to choose yet,” Fenoli said.

Growing up, Fenoli wanted to be “everything from president to bottom – actor, orthodontist” – but started designing dresses for his mother when he was nine.

It was the first time he had touched a sewing machine or followed the instructions of a McCall’s pattern. The next day, her mother asked for a skirt. “I was raised on a 163-acre farm in southern Illinois with a herd of 100 cattle. I was like, ‘Hallelujah, this got me out in the fields, milking these cows and throwing bales of hay,” Fanoli said.

In addition to a five-year in-house career at Kleinfeld Bridal and her ongoing design career, Fenoli has crafted a script for a television show based on a cruise ship. TLC turned down that pitch seven or eight years ago. “They turned down a lot of my ideas, including one with impersonators eight or nine years ago. They said, ‘I don’t think our audience is ready for this.’ Sure now they got Trixie [Mattel]the drag queen, makes renovations on the chain [with ‘The Trixie Motel.’]”

The cruise lounge is always a possibility. “I have folders and folders of ideas. The good thing is that with Princess we might be able to make some of them happen,” he said.