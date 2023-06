HIGH POINT, North Carolina High Point University Men’s Lacrosse Head Coach Jon Torpey announced the hiring of James Chakey as the Panthers’ new assistant coach on Wednesday morning. Chakey will be the defensive coordinator for the Panthers. “We are very pleased to welcome James Chakey to High Point,” Coach Torpey said. “Having known James as a player and as a coach, he is a competitor, an innovator, a winner and someone who is a tireless worker. James has had some of the best coaches in the sport as his mentors and I truly believe that James is a rising star in the coaching ranks and our team and players are more than delighted to have him on board. Chakey joins the HPU staff after spending the past two seasons at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. He helped the Shoremen go to a combined 12-19 record in both seasons while guiding five players to All-Centennial Conference honors. “I’ve known James Chakey since fifth grade. He was a three-sport athlete, quarterback on the football team, two-time guard on the basketball team, and he played ssdm and basketball. long pole for me at Haverford,” said head coach John Nostrant. said the Washington College coach. “James would have been an all-league and college baseball player, but I had a bat in his hands. When I got that job, he was my first call. No one more loyal or passionate about the training. High Point gets a great lacrosse coach, but they get so much more.” Prior to coaching at the college level, Chakey spent time at Cary Academy as an assistant lacrosse coach while helping train prospective student-athletes to reach their full potential. Chakey was a four-year member of the Penn State lacrosse team (2013-2016), where he played under head coach Jeff Tambroni. During his four years in the blue and white, he played 47 games, recording 66 ground runs and six turnovers. During his senior season, he won Penn State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and was named the recipient of Penn State’s True Grit Award. “I’m delighted for James with his recent move to High Point,” exclaimed coach Tambroni. “I’m confident he will compliment Coach Torpey and bring tremendous value to the lacrosse program at High Point. James is an extremely hard-working young man, with high character. He’s a home run hire.” Chakey’s former Penn State teammate and current PLL Archer, Grant Ament, also added, “High Point has a guy who works harder than anyone I know. Besides being a hard worker, he always goes above and beyond when it comes to developing lasting relationships with his players.” A native of Havertown, Pennsylvania, Chakey helped lead The Haverford School to four Inter-Ac championships and the 2011 national championship with a 21-2 high school record. He earned an All-Inter-Ac Honorable Mention and the John Nostrant Lacrosse Award in his senior year. Chakey also played college football for four seasons. #GoHPU

