Marc Jacobs uses AI, ChatGPT for a fashion show in New York





It was over and over in a minute or three in New York. The Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 show took over the New York Public Library on Monday for the third straight year, delivering innovation and sophistication with 29 looks in three minutes flat. While parades are historically punctual, the one that started at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 7:33 p.m. was short enough to capture in a TikTok clip and test the goldfish attention span theory. In line with the progressive and efficient showcase, the fashion house used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to craft the show’s notes, praising “its innovative approach to blending menswear-inspired tailoring with feminine aesthetics.” “The collection features impeccably tailored suits designed exclusively for women, complete with flats, black tights and stunning modified dresses,” read the notes. “The predominantly black and white palette created a striking visual impact, highlighting the timeless elegance and versatility of monochrome fashion.”





"The predominantly black and white palette created a striking visual impact, highlighting the timeless elegance and versatility of monochromatic fashion," read the show's notes written by the AI ​​in part. The Post has contacted Marc Jacobs for comment. Generative AI has been praised and condemned by users and experts alike. While some are using the smart chatbot to write wedding vows, Tinder messages and resignation letters, even the software's creator has warned of its potentially dangerous abilities.





Marc Jacobs is the latest designer to use cutting-edge technology on and off the track. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs





The striking looks walked the fine line between masculine and feminine, combining elements of each to create a captivating juxtaposition of strength, in the form of broad shoulders, and sex appeal, via peekaboo bras. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs Cutting-edge technology continues to disrupt the fashion world, giving way to creativity and greater possibilities. In addition to Marc Jacobs who used the buzzy chatbot, the Japanese label ease used photochromatic dyes, activated with ultraviolet lights, to transform its Fall/Winter 2023 line from stark white pieces into a vibrant collection of pastels and patterns. And in April, designers created entirely virtual collections showcased in immersive settings during a new AI-powered fashion week. Marc Jacobs’ ready-to-wear collection was innovative in itself.





The looks consisted of a muted color palette with only a hint of red in a handful of looks and varying textures, shapes and accessories. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs





Despite a lack of color, the collection featured a number of eye-catching designs. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs





The collection exuded power with its tailored womenswear featuring shoulder pads, gloves and bold bodices, with bras protruding from necklines. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs Even without its pomp and track circumstances, the custom women’s clothing walked a fine, androgynous line between strength, in the form of shoulder pads, and sex appeal, with sheer stockings and visible lingerie. The collection “exuded confidence” while “embracing the female form,” the show’s notes read in part. Masculine silhouettes flirted with feminine flairs, large and exaggerated silhouettes associated with hot shorts, miniskirts and peekaboo bras. The latter, a chic and intentional wardrobe malfunction, is part of a growing trend in bra looks lately. Sydney Sweeney flaunted pastel blue Miu Miu underwear under a white shift at the Cannes Film Festival in May, while Scarlett Johanssons shimmered in a bejeweled balconette under a Barbie pink strapless dress.

