Can independent fashion compete with the e-commerce behemoths?

Ssense, the once $4 billion+ Canadian fashion e-tailer, is perhaps best known for its currently ongoing bi-annual sale, not only a true fashion fan must-attend event for cop Margiela, Rick Owens and hundreds of other brands up to 70% off, but also a cultural phenomenon in its own right that has inspired countless memes.

But for players in the fashion ecosystem that Ssense rules over, the unbeatably low prices and seemingly everlasting discounts are no laughing matter. In a much sought after report Released last week, niche fashion newsletter Blackbird Spyplane explores all the ways Ssense is supposed to harm independent brands and boutiques, committing what an anonymous designer called luxury arbitrage by charging the lowest prices. for a vast volume of products, undercutting both own-brand e-commerce channels and other multi-brand retailers.

A number of sources in the report compared Ssense to Amazon, highlighting the scale and financial muscle that Ssense received a minority investment from private equity firm Sequoia in 2021 that allows the retailer to endure the tight margins resulting from perpetual discounts while competitors simply cannot.

Nonetheless, discounts are an inevitable reality in today’s retail landscape, with or without Ssense. It’s not the only e-commerce platform with ongoing markdowns; Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus all have active sales on their sites currently. Nordstrom, meanwhile, is gearing up for its famous anniversary sale in a week.

For the Los Angeles-based label RTA, for example, it’s the department stores that tend to discount more often. Ssense, in fact, offers more favorable terms than its other wholesale partners, according to the brand’s founder and managing director, David Rimokh.

From our own conversations with independent brands and boutiques, BoF has learned that Ssense is not necessarily the source of their existential challenges as much as it is a symptom of a tough and competitive market as a whole, dominated by a number of powerful platforms and conglomerates, and further complicated by changing dynamics and tools. Ssense declined to comment.

Having a fashion brand today is like walking on landmines constantly, said designer Emme Parsons, whose eponymous shoe brand was stocked on Ssense for a few seasons before the relationship ended. wholesale. It changes all the time, and you constantly have to watch what marketing tactics work and don’t work, and what wholesalers are doing and what their buying looks like.

It’s essential for brands to complement their wholesale distribution with a healthy direct-to-consumer channel, where margins are higher and customers are more loyal. Regular seasonal orders are not always guaranteed, making it dangerous for a small brand to rely too heavily on a wholesale partner. The bankruptcy of Barneys was a sobering reminder of this fact. Sometimes buyers drop you off and ghost you, Parsons said.

But when managed strategically, wholesale can be a powerful tool for generating brand awareness.

When we started the business, we wanted to be direct only, but to achieve a certain volume of sales, we needed [outside] retailers, said David L, co-founder of New York-based brand Maiden Name.

While widespread discounts are a problem for Maiden Name, whose largest retailer happens to be Ssense, it doesn’t always result in cannibalizing brands’ sales, L added, because the product assortment differs by channel. to the other.

However, Maiden Names’ greatest defense against the negative effects of wholesale is its physical outpost in the popular Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

Overall, it’s so competitive that there are too many products and too many brands, L said. The only thing that really worked for us was brick and mortar. This allows us to communicate in a rich way. This type of storytelling, he added, simply doesn’t exist on massive e-commerce platforms that offer thousands of different styles.

Emme Parsons, RTA and Maiden Name all operate on a 50-50 distribution model, splitting sales roughly equally between wholesale and direct. Maintaining a balance is not easy. Sometimes that requires saying no to a big bulk order because the cost of production might not be worth it, Parsons said. Some of my first orders from my larger wholesale accounts were too large, and this strained us financially and eventually oversaturated the market.

Independent shops can also mitigate competition from e-commerce giants by leveraging their local customer base and individual niche. A site like Ssense serves up a huge hodgepodge of products to everyone, but one-stop shops can cater to their specific customer base by offering a well-curated selection and personalized shopping experience, said Telsha Anderson, who opened her TA store in New Yorks Meatpacking District in 2020.

Any large retailer can be a threat to a small business like mine, she added. But one thing that small boutiques have mastered is our clientele and our clientele. Creating a small, niche audience works for us, and that loyalty behind it really works too.