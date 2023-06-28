Kate Middleton’s navy polka dot dress looks like a Princess Diana-approved look





Kate Middleton’s work outfits are predictable, but not in a bad way. It’s more that she’s found her signature style and knows exactly what works for her, something we all hope to achieve with our own personal wardrobes. For her public appearances in particular, the royal is drawn to short-sleeved printed dresses, coat dresses and casual fitted suits. And on June 27, she once again stayed true to her sartorial sensibilities in a blue polka dot dress during a visit to a residential community in Southampton, England. The midi number is by Alessandra Rich, a label that appears several times in Middletons’ outfit repertoire and features an 1980s-inspired Chelsea collar, crystal-embellished buttons and a peplum waist. She previously wore this look at Wimbledon last year, which comes as no surprise as Middleton loves wearing her favorite pieces again. (We love to hear that, because the move is not only good for the environment, but it also makes it a little more accessible.) This time around, she styled the summer essential with two-tone Alessandra Rich slingback pumps, Shyla earrings and a Mulberry bag. As you can see, the Princess of Wales’ outfit, from the silhouette to the polka dot print, matched her modus operandi. Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images Plus, eagle-eyed fans will understand that Middleton’s penchant for polka dots nods to her late mother-in-law’s love of the pattern. Princess Diana was known to repeatedly wear the print, whether was at the Derby or at home (this is where the navy look below was photographed in 1985). In addition to this eerie fashion moment, Middleton also paid tribute to Princess Di through her outfit by rocking the royal family’s sapphire diamond engagement ring. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Master Middletons have an easy warm weather look with a navy polka dot piece of your choice by shopping the similar options below. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

