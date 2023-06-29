What’s behind the ‘understated luxury’ trend and how long can it last?

The trend – also known as ‘stealth wealth’ – is the financial elite’s practice of wearing expensive, often very plain, clothes recognizable only by the other mega-rich, but where does- it and will it die out now that mere mortals are making their way?

As the summer heats up, there’s one fashion trend that’s everywhere but blink and you’ll miss it – its understated luxury or stealthy richness.

After years of obvious logos and recognizable designer accessories being the preserve of those who have money and want to show it off, the mega rich are now turning to high quality plain clothes to build their wardrobes, coins that whisper money rather than shout it. from the rooftops.

According to Google Trends data released earlier this month, searches for quiet luxury have exploded over the past year by 614%.

The exclusive trend has become particularly popular in 2023, thanks to sofia richies sumptuous April wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, civil case of Gwyneth Paltrows – and everyone Favorite TV Series Succession.

Sofia Richie’s nuptials were called “quiet luxury” by onlookers, thanks to her simple, elegant wedding dress and simple makeup. Her PR advisers marketed the daughter of singer Lionel Richie into the ultimate pin-up girl of the trend and its appeal has been cross-generational. On TikTok alone, #sofiarichiemakeup has racked up millions of views.

The 24-year-old took her growing popularity and ran with it, creating a number of prep videos with me, inviting fans to see how she created the many looks she wore to her wedding celebrations from several days.

The overall aesthetic of Richie’s wedding was extravagant but not flashy and seems to have inspired people to aspire to a lavish lifestyle without going overboard.

It’s a reimagining for the model after some wags took to social media to sarcastically say that one particular piece she was wearing – a hot pink Chanel romper emblazoned with the fashion houses’ logo – is anything but understated luxury.

Her new style incorporates Chanel, but subtly, and fits right in with the growing trend of neutral, monochromatic outfits taking over social media and street style.

Fashionistas are increasingly turning to subtle colors, inspired by Sofia Richie’s choice to wear white, creams and brown tones while preparing for her wedding, and although it can be imitated on a budget , the mega-rich will happily drop hundreds of dollars on a simple sweater, often from Loro Piana, The Row and Brunello Cucinelli.

This was particularly evident in the recently completed Succession series. Along with the biting dialogue, stealth wealth was at the forefront of character interactions and wardrobes.

During one episode, a Burberry bag, worth thousands of dollars, is described as ridiculously bulky and monstrous due to its vintage plaid print which makes it too recognizable.

Shows costume designer Michelle Matland has been successful in crafting wealth-appropriate stealth wardrobes unique to the main characters since her inception in 2018.

The men wore perfectly tailored dark suits, usually tailored, and logoless baseball caps and Shiv, the only sister of the beastly Roy family, was dressed in neutral power pieces that subtly asserted her power and immense wealth.

However, the mindset of quiet luxury didn’t come so easily to Shiv’s foreign husband, Tom.

At the start of the popular season, Tom presents the Roy family patriarch, Logan, with a high-end Patek Philippe watch, telling him that it is incredibly accurate. Every time you watch it, it tells you exactly how rich you are, completely missing the point.

Chris Reid, chief designer at Carl Friedrik saysEuronews Culture that Succession has put its finger firmly on stealth wealth: so-called quiet luxury is more than a passing trend, it’s a way of life. Born from subtlety, the style is softer than minimalism, but has a neater look than normcore for example.

Freidrik adds, “The infamous ridiculously bulky bag moment from the current season of Succession and the reaction online shows that understated luxury is still alive and well.

While Succession was believable but fictional, Gwyneth Paltrows’ March Civil Court Case Was Very Real – and one of the clearest examples of what quiet luxury has become.

The Oscar-winning actress was sued by a man who claimed she rammed him and caused him serious injuries while skiing dangerously and the courtroom turned into a showcase for the personal brand of Paltrows of furtive wealth, down to the 299 Smythson notebook with which she protected her face. occasionally.

Every day of the affair, the Goop guru took a subtle approach to powerful dressing that implied wealth rather than making it obvious or flashy.

At one point she wore a basic-looking cream Loro Piana turtleneck that retails for a staggering $1,385 and on another occasion she chose a coat from The Row, priced at $4,482.

At the time, understated luxury was a little less well known, so it seems that Paltrow’s ordinary outfits with their exorbitant prices were only recognizable by others with similar bank balances, were worn as part of a scheme to win over the jury members by convincing the twelve she is one of them.

If your budget is a bit less than the millionaire actress, it’s possible to get the look for a lot less, says Fenwicks buying director Sue Shields: Quiet luxury isn’t just about minimalism , it embodies all that is high, giving your look sartorial elegance. Think structured coats and blazers, clean basics and perfectly tailored trousers, paired with a statement bag or piece of jewelry.

Friedrik agrees, saying: To get the look of quiet luxury without breaking the bank, invest in a crisp white shirt, a tailored-style linen suit in a subtle tone, and a quality bag that makes it look like a smash. high-end fashion without the price. .

The designer adds, “This clean capsule look can be mixed and matched by incorporating other monochromatic items to incorporate day-to-night looks and to make the most of your outfit without compromising on style. It pays to prioritize quality over quantity when selecting timeless basics for your wardrobe.

Get out with the old, get in with the old

It seems, however, that this quiet luxury is not a novel at all.

Fenwick menswear buyer Ollie Shepherd tells euro newsCulture, The concept of quiet luxury isn’t new, it’s the same notion we often hear about with don’t buy more, buy better. Invest in high quality pieces from timeless brands, choose styles you can wear again and again.

In fact, it’s a long-recognized trend that dates back to American industrialists in the 19th century Gilded Age and France in the 1700s as a reaction to boom times when ostentatious wealth was all the rage.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the modern equivalent, seeing ambitious – and panicked – young shoppers investing in brands with big logos and statement elements.

Three years later, with much of the world on the brink of recession, it’s no surprise that understated luxury is the trend of the day, with financially secure people who don’t want to be too rich in the eyes of those who are struggling.

This was also the case in the 1990s, a time of great global change, when the minimalist aesthetic for practical clothing was made famous – and fashionable – by brands such as Donna Karan and Miuccia Prada, as well as by furtive displays of wealth amid the devastating recession of 2008/9.

With rising gas and food prices and mortgage rates and the bleak future for many quarters, it will be interesting to see how long the quiet luxury can last, with its subtle colors and simple designs. Some experts are predicting a return to bright colors and logo-adorned clothing.

Whether The first collection of Pharrell Williams at the head of menswear at Louis Vuitton is something to pass, stealth wealth will be completed in the fall. Showcasing logo-covered couture during her spectacular runway show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week alongside trunks so big they had to be driven around the runway in golf carts, Williams made a statement that was anything but silent.

Could it be that quiet luxury is dead, long live obvious luxury? It may be too early to make a call, but it looks like the trend may be over before it even really started.