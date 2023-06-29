Fashion
Why plastic-eating enzymes are trending at Lululemon, Patagonia, Stella McCartney and Puma
When Lululemon made a minority investment in an Australian startup Samsara Eco in mid-May, the move was notable for two reasons.
Not only does the multi-year pledge mark the sportswear company’s first investment in a recycling business (the amount was not disclosed), but it also represents the latest endorsement by the fashion industry of ‘an emerging approach that relies on enzymes to do the job of breaking down old textiles so they can be made into new ones.
Using Samsara Ecos technology, Lululemon hopes to transform used nylon and polyester blends from second-hand, damaged or discarded garments into a form that can be used in new collections.
“Nylon remains our biggest opportunity to achieve our 2030 sustainable product goals,” Yogendra Dandapure, vice president of raw materials innovation at Lululemon, said in a statement. “Thanks to Samsara Ecos’ patented enzymatic process, we are making progress in transforming waste clothing into high-quality nylon and polyester, which will help us live our end-to-end vision of circularity.”
Why is this so important? The Garment Industry Literally Uses Tons of Plastic Fibers Originally Derived from Petroleum nearly 70% of the materials used in yoga pants, jackets, skirts, pants, and other garments contain nylon, polyester, spandex, acrylic, nylon, and other textiles that fall into this category. Very few of these materials are recycled today, maybe 15 percentaccording to figures from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
Currently, the two main options for fashion brands looking to reuse textiles for reuse are mechanical recycling and solvent-based approaches. The challenge with mechanical approaches is that the recovered material must be mixed with virgin plastics in order to maintain their quality, which means the material cannot be recycled more than a few times, according to Paul Riley, co-founder and CEO of Samsara Eco. Most chemical approaches, which use solvents to convert plastic polymers into monomers, tend to be energy intensive.
Our process can handle hard-to-recycle plastics, contaminated plastics, mixed plastics, and plastics with additives (like colors) over and over again, and now textiles in a carbon-neutral low-heat environment.
In contrast, the enzymatic approach uses less heat to break down plastic more efficiently into monomers that act like virgin-grade materials, according to Riley. “Our process can process hard-to-recycle plastics, contaminated plastics, mixed plastics, and plastics with additives (like colors) over and over again, and now textiles in a carbon-neutral low-heat environment,” a- he declared. “This means we already have enough plastic in the world to never need it and we can produce virgin-grade plastics without compromising on the environment.”
Samsara Eco, which raised around $37 million in a Series A last year, hopes to build enough capacity to recycle 1.5 million metric tons of plastic per year by 2030. For perspective, it about 391 million tons of plastic produced every year all over the world, that’s all, not just textiles.
In addition to Lululemon, Samsara Eco is working with Australian retail company Woolworths to develop practical applications for its technology. The retailer plans to start using recycled plastic using Samsara Eco enzymes for select product containers within the next two years, Riley said.
Not the only option
Scientists have been working on ways to break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for a few decades. A big breakthrough came in 2016, when microbiologist Kohei Oda from the Kyoto Institute of Technology in Japan found a bacterium called Ideonella sakaiensis 201-F6 which would metabolize PET.
The challenge of using plastic-eating enzymes has mostly been about cost, but collaborative research and the use of artificial intelligence are helping to accelerate practical applications, according to Gregg Beckham, principal investigator at National Renewable Energy. Laboratory (NREL) and CEO of the US Department of Energy BOTTLE Consortiuma research initiative supported by industry partners such as Amazon, KraftHeinz, Patagonia and Procter & Gamble.
“The reality is that most PET products, especially PET clothing and carpeting, are not recycled today using conventional recycling technologies,” Beckham said in a statement. recent NREL article. “The research community is developing promising alternatives, including enzymes designed to depolymerize PET, but even these options have tended to rely on energy-intensive and expensive pretreatment steps to be effective.”
John McGeehan, who leads research into plastic-eating enzymes at the University of Portsmouth (UoP) in the UK, said the field has benefited from shared contributions from fields as diverse as pharmaceuticals and biofuels. “We are reaching a point where collaborative science has enormous potential to accelerate the development and deployment of large-scale enzyme-based solutions,” McGeehan said.
Watch these companies
Samsara Eco is actually one of three startups that have made news talking about this approach and building relationships with top tier apparel companies. french startup Carbios is developing a similar approach for textile recycling in collaboration with brands such as Patagonia, Puma, PVH and Salomon.
Among the advances touted by Carbios is the production of an “enzymatically recycled white fiber” from colored textile waste last August.
The company has an exclusive contract with Novozymes to produce the enzymes it needs for its process, and of the three it seems the closest to having an industrial-scale plant in operation. This installation, under construction in France from the end of the year, is financed by a joint venture between Carbios and the chemical company Indorama Ventures.
When I spoke with Carbios CEO Emmanuel Ladent this spring, he said the company was exploring a number of technology licensing models, including building small facilities near textile collection points and other forms of PET. This will be important for building capacity quickly, he said.
Another company to watch is Protein evolution, an 18-month-old company hailing from New Haven, Connecticut. It has approximately $25 million in seed funding and has attracted the attention of British brand Stella McCartneywhich collaborates with Protein Evolution to transform leftover nylon and polyester into materials for new collections.
Connor Lynn, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Protein Evolution, said his company would likely locate its facilities near sources of textile and plastic waste that could be used as raw material, for example, near warehouses where damaged goods do not reach the hands. consumers are stored or returned.
Lynn touts the low heat used by the Protein Evolutions process as a competitive advantage, as well as its ability to separate polyester from complex blends and allow more materials to become available for reuse. “The beautiful thing about biology is that it’s incredibly specific,” he said.
Like most other circular economy approaches, it will take several years for the enzymatic approach to become commercially viable on a large scale. But the interest from apparel giants like Lululemon certainly represents a turning point.
