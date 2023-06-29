Fashion
Original Princess Leia dress found in attic could be yours for $2 million
Those who’ve always dreamed of dressing like an authentic Star Wars princess might find they have a little “new hope”: a dress worn by Princess Leia (played by the late actress Carrie Fisher) in the first Star Wars movie. hit space saga is up for sale at this week’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.
But there is no small price. The dress is expected to fetch up to $2 million, with deals ending Wednesday.
The costume is believed to be Princess Leia’s only surviving look from the film that started a cultural phenomenon.
The fitted silk dress features in the final scene of A New Hope
The 1977 film, later subtitled Episode IV A New Hope, features the dress in its final scene, in which Princess Leia presents Medals of Honor to the Rebel Alliance’s newest heroes, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.
The white dress serves as the focal point of the staging. It’s even the last visible object as the final shot goes to the director’s credit, in the cinematic equivalent of what would be a final stage arc.
“The dress is a true relic. It’s an absolute piece of movie history,” said Brandon Alinger, chief executive of Propstore, the company behind Wednesday’s auction.
“When Star Wars fans see it, they stop dead in their tracks, they kinda gasp at the sight of it, because they recognize the importance of it,” Alinger said.
The tone-setting dress helped its designer, John Mollo, win the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 50th Annual Academy Awards in March 1978.
Considered Princess Leia’s ceremonial dress, the floor-sweeping gown is made of fitted silk and adorned with a single silver-plated belt.
It’s in the Senator’s signature color (white), but notably features a scoop neckline and empire waistline, making it less conservative than the hooded, roomy garments Leia wears for most of the franchise.
(That excludes the gold bikini outfit, trademarked as “Slave Leia,” which came to define her later character transformation. The fact that the arguably more iconic look only sold for $96,000 in 2015 emphasizes the importance of the ceremonial dress. )
The original production only had a modest budget of $11 million, which may explain why the costume team only created one version of the formal dress for filming and photos.
Those involved in the film believed the room had been destroyed alongside the original sets until it was known to be intact, gathering dust in a London attic.
The dress, long considered missing, was slipped from the set and stored in an attic
A crew member had slipped the dress from the burnt pile, according to Alinger.
“It was 10 or 12 years ago when we first became aware of the play,” he added. “It was such a moment when we first learned of this and then, finally, when the Star Wars fandom learned that this piece still existed.”
Professional textile restorers carried out a “meticulous, museum-caliber” restoration of the garment, according to its auction description. It took the teams a total of eight months to remove the dust that had accumulated on the gown and to seal the tiny holes that appeared in the fragile areas of the fabric.
The hem and seams have been re-stitched and restored to the highest archival standards, which ultimately means, according to the auction catalog, you could leave the seams if Fisher’s dimensions don’t. not match you perfectly.
But chances are the piece is for a display collection and not for personal wear, considering the prices.
The bidding, which is set to close Wednesday evening, opened at $500,000 and had already reached $750,000 in a special preview window at 11 a.m. ET.
If your tastes match the dress, but not the price, there’s always the official Disney costume, available in adult sizes, for a relative bargain: $129.99. [Copyright 2023 NPR]
