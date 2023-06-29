The best shows of Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024





For his first collection as creative director of Louis Vuitton for men, Pharrell decided to create a collection that could have been pulled from his own wardrobe. If you’ve studied Pharrell’s looks over the years, the silhouettes and pieces on the show feel familiar, fusing Pharrell’s penchant for streetwear, luxe, skate and couture. There was the red varsity jacket he wore in the early 2000s with the AP crest depicting Princess Anne, the Virginia Beach high school he attended. He redesigned it for Louis Vuitton by adorning it with rhinestones and adding a logo in Louis Vuitton script. There were fur coats reminiscent of a Roberto Cavalli fur that Pharrell wore often in 2004. There were collarless jackets in denim or tweed with pearl embellishments inspired by the Chanel jackets that Pharrell wore. And there was the camouflage print he’s turned to over the years, now redesigned as Damoflage, which merges camouflage with Louis Vuitton’s Damier pattern. The print was featured on denim, knitwear, fur and tailoring. He had a lot of ideas, but he used the lines to make the collection cohesive. And while the assortment was self-referential, it didn’t read like Pharrell cosplay or overly nostalgic. The clothes were strong and salable, but Pharrell’s design innovation was most apparent with its accessories. Pharrell said Speedy handbags were meant to embody the spirit of Canal Street. He made them in bold colors like cobalt, kelly green, yellow and cherry red using soft, pliable leather instead of the stiff canvas that LV typically uses for its handbags. They felt new but vintage at the same time and will sell well (Tyler, the designer was already wearing the red style at the show). He also makes shiny copper-colored Louis Vuitton trunks and the Damoflage print, presenting them on the catwalk like precious cargoes that a model chases them on a golf cart. Pharrell added colors like red, green and yellow to the classic Damier print bags, which are usually brown and beige. And the sunglasses were interesting, including a pair attached to a gold clasp accented with pearls. Pharrell put on an entertaining show and presented a collection that reflected him. Aria Hughes

