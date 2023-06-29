Louis Vuitton signs Carlos Alcaraz as new ambassador





Translated by



Roberta Herrera Published







June 28, 2023

Following its successful show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which marked Pharrell Williams’ debut as creative director of menswear, Louis Vuitton is expanding its roster of iconic ambassadors by venturing into the world of tennis.

The tennis player is the new ambassador for Louis Vuitton Homme – Louis Vuitton In this partnership, the French brand has teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest world number one tennis player in the history of Murcia, Spain. From June 28, the 20-year-old athlete will be the face of men’s fashion for Louis Vuitton, with whom he shares “the same philosophy of effort and excellence”. “The truth is that I am very proud. You could even say that it is a dream for me to be part of the Louis Vuitton family,” said Alcaraz, who already has a Grand Slam title and four victories at the ATP 1000. He is currently preparing for the Wimbledon championship, which will take place from July 3 to July 16. This isn’t Alcaraz’s first foray into the fashion world. Earlier this year, he starred in one of the chapters of American brand Calvin Klein’s “Calvins or Nothing” campaign. Louis Vuitton, known for its luxury products, has a history of collaborating with big-name celebrities. Just a few months ago, the brand recruited popular actress Zendaya as the face of its Capucines handbag campaign. Additionally, he recently teamed up with singer and actress Rihanna, who served as an ambassador for his latest ad campaign during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Founded in 1854, the Parisian house is part of the brand portfolio of the luxury conglomerate LVMH. According to its latest financial results, the group, which is currently engaged in important negotiations regarding the sponsorship of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, saw its turnover increase by 17% in 2022, to reach 79.2 billion euros. euros.

