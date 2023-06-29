Fashion
My embarrassing moment in a Yiddish-speaking clothing store – The Forward
When I was growing up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn in the 1950s, the neighborhood was mostly Jewish and Italian. Most Jews were Holocaust survivors, for whom Yiddish was their lingua franca. My first language was also Yiddish. My second language was Yinglish, an English dialect interspersed with Yiddish words and phrases, which I shared with my parents and their cohorts.
Even the local Italian merchants knew a little Yinglish. Vinnie, the local produce store owner, admitted that when I asked him zupngrins, he knew I needed parsley. When I went to see Tony the fishmonger and asked him for tips on how to make gefilte fish, he asked me: Pike or carp? Then he continued with: So, do you want the fish? minced meat (chopped)?
Mom and dad owned a bakery, Sinai Bake Shop. Occasionally, the delivery of flour from bakeries has been delayed and we have run out of this vital ingredient for a few days. Dad would then call Vito at his eponymous Italian bakery two blocks away and ask him to borrow a few hundred pound bags for a few days. Dad used to tell Vito that he lacked Me (flour). Vito was always accommodating. So Dad would send Charlie, his African-American porter, to get the flour. Charlie walked into the Vitos bakery and when he arrived, Vito asked: So, are you here for the mel?
The high season for the bakery was the days before the major holidays. The night before the holiday eve, from around 10 p.m., the first freshly baked challahs would emerge. The line would soon stretch down the block, then around the corner. Sinai Bake Shop was in its heyday long before it was customary for customers to take a number from a vending machine. To ensure first-come, first-served, most patrons waited their turn on an honor system.
Because our clients had only recently learned English, they were still quite creative with their phrasing and turned the following adjective into a noun. So when a saleswoman placed an order, she yelled Next? What a customer would shout at: it’s mine next! Often, arguments ensued over who really was next:
Vaht do you mean is your neighbor? a customer might say. It’s mine next! I was here before you.
Vell, said the one who insisted she was next. Mrs. Goldblum was here before you and she had to run to the beauty salon, so she gave me the next one!
The battle for the property of a neighbor has sometimes become contentious and even the police of the 63rd district have been summoned. This requires a bit of explanation.
In those days, there was no 911. One night Sergeant Benny stopped for coffee and happened upon a crowd shouting who was next. People in the neighborhood respected Benny and his simple appearance calmed them down.
Sergeant Benny asked Mom what it was. After she explained, he wrote down the police station’s phone number on a piece of paper, which Mom stuck to the wall next to the register. He encouraged Mom to call if it ever happened again. Regular customers would see the piece of paper, and when things got out of hand they would often shout: Call Sergeant Benny! Benny was always responsive as he found the situation comical and got a fresh cup of coffee and a hot danish to boot. He was jumping around the store and yelling, OK, so who’s next?
As a young child, I didn’t always understand the nuances of the Yiddish expressions I heard around me. Before the holidays, for example, Mom used to take me to a little discount men’s clothing store in East Flatbush to buy some new clothes. The trip took over two hours. The store was usually crowded, with narrow aisles and overcrowded lockers and shelves. And there was always a cacophony there, as the parents addressed each other and their children in Yiddish, most of the children, like me, responding in English.
The store owner was a jolly, short, physically handicapped man whom Mom and all her Yiddish-speaking friends simply called the whore (the Yiddish word for hunchback). Der hoyker was hardworking and eager to serve and please his clientele. And despite his malformation, he walked around the store skillfully.
One day, near Passover, in 1959, when I was 9, Mom and I took the long bus ride to the Hoykers store. I reluctantly tried on different pairs of pants, until we found a pair that both me and mom were happy with, except they ran a little small. Immersed in a conversation with a friend, mom said to me: Gey bet bay der hoyker a por hoyzn azoy vi di, ober a bisl greser (Go ask der hoyker for pants like this, only one size above) .
I made my way through the chaos and found der hoyker amid overflowing racks. Excuse me, Mr. Der Hoyker, but do you have these pants in a larger size? I asked. Because of the surrounding noise, I had to repeat the question a second time, but louder. Suddenly, like in a bad movie, silence engulfed the store, the women gasped, and all eyes were on me.
They all pointed at me and started laughing. My eyes filled with tears as I ran to mom.
What happened? she asked. Sobbing, I explained. She too burst out laughing. Then, she said, Tatele, the man’s name is Levine. Der hoyker means the hunchback.
That’s when I found out his name was Mr. Levine.
|
