New circular economy opportunity for fashion and textile companies





Copenhagen, June 28: Today at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, the CTI Fashion Initiative was unveiled as a new collaboration to propel the adoption of circularity in the fashion industry. Led by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), VF Corporation and Deloitte Switzerland, the collaboration unites industry players to establish harmonized standards, metrics, data and best practices to develop a circular economy throughout of the fashion and textile value chain. At the heart of the CTI Fashion Initiative is the globally recognized measurement system, the Circular Transition Indicators (CTIs), developed by the WBCSD. CTI is a quantitative, data-driven, and flexible framework offering an ideal set of metrics to establish an industry standard for the fashion industry that will support business decision-making processes to implement circularity at scale. The fashion industry plays an important role in shaping a net zero, nature positive and equitable world. The widespread adoption of circular strategies throughout the value chain has the potential to reduce industry pressure on people and the planet while opening up opportunities for value creation. Research shows that circular use and recycling of textiles can reduce overall land use by 40% and drastically reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. These transformative practices could present a US$560 billion economic opportunity. “As a beacon of creativity and innovation, the fashion industry has a unique chance to lead the way in the transition to a circular economy. However, the large-scale implementation of circular solutions is still lagging behind, and circular fashion must prove itself beyond its promises and deliver tangible impact.This is where the true value of CTI comes in. CTI provides consistent metrics to measure circularity within industry and creates the building blocks to promote accountability, sustainable value creation and operationalization of circularity at scale,” said Jeff Turner, Senior Advisor at WBCSD. Jeannie Renn-Malone, Leed Ap Bd+C, Vice President, Global Sustainability at VF Corporationsaid: “The next chapter in the circularity journey must be called ‘collaboration’. This is essential for the circular economy to progress and for sustainable practices to become a mainstay of our industry. movement, we also need an industry that has a common way of evaluating and measuring progress, as well as integrating it into our day-to-day decision making. CTI offers this set of aligned metrics for the fashion industry and others.In a measurable way, CTI helps link circularity decisions such as designing products for a specific purpose, using improved materials, or introducing new business models – all of which are critical to advancing our collective circular ambitions.We are excited to be working with the WBCSD to set the CTI sector guidelines for the fashion industry over the coming months and encourage others to join us on this journey. Carlo Giardinetti, Head of Sustainability Consulting at Deloitte Switzerland, “Deloitte Switzerland’s collaborative dynamic is at the heart of the industry’s transformation. The CTI Fashion Initiative aims to align incentives, standardize circularity measures and unlock innovative business models for industry players and consumers. We invite companies to join us as we move from ambition to action. Together, let’s make the circular economy a tangible reality and show the true potential of collaboration.” Debbie Shakespeare, Senior Director, Sustainability and Compliance at Avery Dennisonsaid, “Data is fashion’s best friend. Consumer cynicism will finally dissipate if the industry commits to transparency and accountability, and that’s exactly what the CTI Fashion Initiative aspires to do. The Circular Transition Indicators (CTIs) are a step towards the verified data and agreed industry benchmarks that the industry urgently needs on its journey towards circular models of textile resale, repair and recycling. With industry standards in place, we can be ready for new product transparency legislation. Carbon reduction targets can be tracked and communicated. can be rinsed off. And we can provide the critical product data necessary for textile sorters and recyclers to perform the graft and bring the circular economy to life. » It’s time to step up a gear and make circular fashion a reality. We invite fashion companies and industry players to join the CTI Fashion Initiative and be part of this transformative journey! register here for more information on the CTI Fashion Initiative and how to get involved.

