12 best linen dresses of 2023



Whether you're strolling along sandy beaches, attending a garden party, or simply enjoying the laid-back summer vibe, linen dresses will effortlessly enhance your wardrobe. Yes, they are also versatile! Here, we've selected the best linen and linen-blend dresses in styles ranging from elegant smocked dresses to casual shirt dresses in different silhouettes, colors, and lots of fun patterns (like floral dresses!). You can choose from shorter options as well as longer styles like midi dresses, all of which offer cool comfort and of course, endless possibilities to create the cutest ensembles. All you have to do is put on your favorite comfy sandals, wedges or white trainers to head out for the day! They will also look great with your go-to straw bags. And when the sun goes down, you can even pair them with denim jackets. So get ready to grab some dresses in the summery fabric we all know and love. ” /> Skip to content Each item on this page has been chosen by a The pioneer woman editor. We may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. 1 Extended sizes available Abercrombie Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress 1 Extended sizes available Abercrombie Premium Linen Bow Back Maxi Dress 1 credit As classic as can be, this 100% linen white dress embodies simplicity and elegance. Its clean lines and flowing skirt make it perfect for casual outings or dressier events. Bonus: Yes, you can totally wear white after Labor Day! 2 Over 2,200 reviews Miessial striped linen dress 2 Over 2,200 reviews Miessial striped linen dress Credit: Amazon We’re getting all the beachy vibes from this flowy, feminine linen-blend number! A few things to love: nautical stripes, ruffled cap sleeves, a comfy elastic bust and waist, and handy pockets. 3 Extended sizes available Banana Republic Linen Blend Midi Dress 3 Extended sizes available Banana Republic Linen Blend Midi Dress Now 50% off Credit: Banana Republic There’s just something so alluring about a halter neckline! This one ties in the back and sits on a flowing flared skirt with another tie at the waist for the perfect fit. Plus, it has pockets! Advertising – Continue Reading Below 4 find a budget Chouyatou flared midi dress 4 find a budget Chouyatou flared midi dress Credit: Amazon Do like this design and pair this colorful linen-blend dress with your favorite heels and a straw hat for the ultimate summer look. The tiered waterfall skirt and adjustable tie straps make it even better! 5 fun find Gap Linen Blend Mini Dress 5 fun find Gap Linen Blend Mini Dress Credit: Gap If you’re a Ree fan, you know she loves her floral and bright designs, which makes for a find just like her! Along with that fabulous linen blend print, it has a slim fit and square neckline with adjustable spaghetti straps. 6 transition piece Madewell Maisie short dress 6 transition piece Madewell Maisie short dress 1 credit Look at the voluminous puff sleeves of this 100% linen dress! The figure-hugging silhouette with a rounded square neckline is also very flattering. Plus, this ocher color can easily transport you from summer to fall! Advertising – Continue Reading Below 7 Editor’s Choice Boden Cutout Linen Midi Dress 7 Editor’s Choice Boden Cutout Linen Midi Dress Now 60% off Credit: Boden USA We’re putting this one in our cart because of that lovely blue hue on 100% linen, then checking out because of the bodycon silhouette with chic cutouts at the waist. We might even grab it in another color option…that’s This GOOD! 8 Versatile choice J.Crew Squareneck A-Line Dress 8 Versatile choice J.Crew Squareneck A-Line Dress Now 31% off 1 credit A little black dress for every season? Yes please! This one with a flattering square neckline and A-line skirt offers all the versatility of a must-have LBD. Seriously, wear it to a meeting and then to a summer soiree. It’s crafted from an easy-to-move stretch linen that also minimizes creases. 9 Popular choice White House Black Market Belted Linen-Blend Midi Dress 9 Popular choice White House Black Market Belted Linen-Blend Midi Dress Now 50% off Credit: White House Black Market Looking to really turn heads at your next event? Enter: this linen-blend dress with the most eye-catching floral print. You’ll also love how the detachable belt perfectly accentuates your waist. Advertising – Continue Reading Below ten More color options Garnet Hill linen shirt dress ten More color options Garnet Hill linen shirt dress Credit: Garnet Hill The epitome of sophisticated yet casual style, the A-line shirt dress with its collared neckline and button front offers a refined yet effortless look, especially when crafted with 100% linen. %. 11 Extended sizes available Gap Linen Blend Tie Back Corset Midi Dress 11 Extended sizes available Gap Linen Blend Tie Back Corset Midi Dress Credit: Gap You’ll be the definition of beauty in pink when you slip into this vibrant linen-blend number featuring corset-inspired detailing, an alluring split hem and a cutout back with a self-tie detail. 12 Ecological find Grae Cove Immy 100% linen wrap midi dress 12 Ecological find Grae Cove Immy 100% linen wrap midi dress Credit: Gray Cove Get ready to (literally) wrap yourself up in style with the refined look of this tie front piece. We also can’t get enough of the flattering fit and flare design. Best of all, it comes in a few other bright colors! Deputy Editor Macie Reynolds is the associate e-commerce and SEO editor for The Pioneer Woman. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

