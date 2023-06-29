Kim Kardashian wears a fitted dress at her former assistant’s wedding





Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the star-studded Beverly Hills wedding of Stephanie Shepard, her former assistant. In certain photos captured by paparazziTHE skimmed The landlady wore a black dress by Alaa with a small backless bra and a cutout in the front of the skirt that revealed her underwear. For shoes, Kim chose a pair of strappy black gladiators. Her hair was parted in the middle and hung down her back, reaching her waist. Also present at the wedding was Hailey Bieber, who wore a white dress by Fanci Club (yes, you read that right: a white dress). The model showed up with Justin as her date wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck dress with an open back that showed off a side boob strip. She accessorized the dress with a light blue Bottega Veneta bag, sparkling diamond earrings and her chunky diamond wedding ring. Her chin-length hair was styled in a deep side part, and her makeup featured blue eyeshadow and a nude lip combo. Hailey posted photos of her wedding guest look on her Insta, captioning the post, “.” While wearing white to a wedding isn’t usually the most important thing, apparently it’s no big deal when you’re a celebrity like Hailey. His comments section was filled with support. “Oh,” commented Kylie Jenner. “Obbbbbsessed,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Kim’s little sister, Kendall, wore a similarly styled dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021. Kenny changed from her powder blue silk bridesmaid dress to a small black number in Mpas which cuts all the way down the bodice, allowing for an underbust. She took a mirror selfie alongside Hailey Bieber, who wore a gold sequin dress with 3D flowers on her bust. Instagram/@kendalljenner Kendall received backlash for her outfit choice, with the internet deeming her too flashy and saying she would upstage the bride, but the bride didn’t seem to care, post pictures with Kendall in the dress. In response to a comment that said “if the bride herself doesn’t goof off, why do you care, relax?” Lauren said, “Tell them! SHE WAS AMAZING AND I LOVED IT!” Kendall replied, “@laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance, we love a beach wedding.” We love Kim’s cutout wedding guest dress, so we’ve found some similar styles for you to rock this summer. Shop similar styles from Kim K’s Cutout Bodycon Moment SHEIN SXY Cut Out Ruched Lace Up Front Bodycon Dress Finesse Carrie Black Cut Out Dress Pretty Little Thing Black Multi Cut Out Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Now 39% off Princess Polly Korban black set Sawden Mesh Cutout Bodycon Dress Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving up her entire wardrobe.

