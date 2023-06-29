Hailey Bieber Wears a White Dress to a Friend’s Wedding





Hailey Bieber went against fashion standards when she attended a friend’s wedding on June 24.

Bieber, 26, wore an all-white dress to Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson’s ceremony. THE long sleeve white dress by Fanc Club featured a stand-up collar and a risque cutout in the back. She wore small diamond earrings and carried a fuzzy blue handbag.

It is considered against accepted fashion rules to wear white to a wedding if you are a guest, unless a dress code specifies that it is approved. Record producer Swizz Beatz photos and videos posted from the Beverly Hills wedding, appearing to show Shepherd, 33, in a white dress and Jackson wearing a white suit jacket.

Hailey Biber.

Hailey Bieber/instagram



Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

The dress code for the wedding may have been daring, as Kim Kardashian also wore a racy look. The SKIMS mogul, 42, wore an Alaa dress covered in cutouts that included a small headband across her chest. The floor-length skirt featured a zigzag pattern that showed off Kardashian’s thighs and black briefs.

Shepherd was Kardashian’s assistant from 2013 until 2017, when the two reportedly had a falling out. In 2018, the two denied there was a feud. Shepherd met Jackson when he managed Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

After attending Shepherd’s wedding in white, Bieber wore the same color in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Rhode founder wore a white top, frayed denim shorts and a beige trench coat to work.

Hailey Biber.

Hailey Bieber/instagram







When Bieber started developing her skincare brand, Kardashian was the first person she turned to for advice. On the last episode of Who’s in my bathroom? the model detailed her career path to the reality TV star.

“I remember, at the beginning of all this, the first person I called for advice was you,” Bieber told the mother of four. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t want really not bothering you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. How about? How do I start?’ ”

Bieber wanted to build her business from scratch, and Kardashian gave her the advice she needed. “I remember you gave me so many great tips like, ‘Here’s how I did it. This is one way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you. you. like Hailey’,” she recalled. “And that was really valuable advice for me.”

Hailey Biber.

Hailey Bieber/instagram







Before Bieber launched Rhode, she told PEOPLE the label would stand out among the crowd as an “edited, highly curated line of essentials,” with an ethos of “doing one of everything really good.”

“For me, that extends to all things in my life. [from] beauty [to] how I change my wardrobe,” she continued. “It’s like that really good pair of jeans you’re always looking for. That great blazer you keep coming back to. This is also how I see skincare. That great moisturizer you’re always looking for. This truly awesome hydration product you keep coming back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those select essentials that you keep coming back to.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/hailey-bieber-wears-white-dress-to-friend-wedding-photo-7555122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos