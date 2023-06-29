Fashion
Princess Leia’s iconic white dress fails to sell at auction despite nearly $1 million bid
Princess Leia’s dress from the original Star Wars film won a £770,000 auction today after it was spent decades unwanted and dumped in a London attic – torn, stained with blood and with food and spilled wine on it.
But after the highest bid fell short of the seller’s minimum sale price, it was not sold and it is now believed that the highest bidder and the seller will try to broker a deal privately.
Surprisingly, the ceremonial white dress was considered uninteresting after filming and was left in the dust for around 40 years and then put in a plastic bag – while many other costumes in the film have been thrown away.
A member of the crew involved in filming at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, had taken it home and only worn it once – for a fancy dress party where it was destroyed and stained.
A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: ‘The dress has not reached its reserve price and therefore remains unsold. Propstore is actively accepting post-auction offers on the coin. It may be sold after the auction as part of a private sale or may be offered again at a future auction.
“We appreciate all the interest in the dress, it was our pleasure to present this historic piece.”
It has since become infamous after being worn by Fisher in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in 1977, and it’s the only Princess Leia outfit from the film that has ever been discovered.
Now, after an eight-month professional cleaning and restoration that cost thousands of pounds, bidding will continue at a Propstore memorabilia auction in Los Angeles which concludes tonight.
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford seen in Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope, in 1977
The repair work consisted of attaching a gauze to protect his fragile areas and to fill the holes, and sewing the seams.
A Propstore source said: “There wasn’t the same desire for preservation at the time and a lot of stuff was thrown away or burned after production.” But some pieces were taken away by workers and the dress ended up in a crew member’s attic.
Accessories collector Stephen Lane, who several years later learned from a fellow collector that the dress may not have been thrown away and then found it, said: ‘When I was talked about the dress for the first time, I just couldn’t believe it.
“Everyone had come to the conclusion that he no longer existed. No one had found Princess Leia costumes.
“But then I went to meet this former crew member and hanging on the back of a door was this ratty old plastic bag, and balled up in the bottom of the plastic bag was the dress.
“He was in very poor condition but immediately recognizable. It came out dirty and torn.
Lane was told that a friend of the crew member had taken it to a party where it had been torn apart, and he had brought it to professional restorers Janie Lightfoot, who had been recommended by the Victoria and Albert Museum .
He added: “They must have analyzed all the marks on the garment – and found food, wine and even blood. We all wondered ‘What kind of party was that?’
“The dress has a kind of blanket that goes over the arms and is a little constricting because it prevents you from raising your arms above shoulder height. But whoever wore it to the party had to wave their arms because everything was torn.
Lane sold the silk dress to a private collection, which is now up for auction today where it hopes to fetch around 2 million.
The Princess Leia dress worn by actress Carrie Fisher in the 1977 film ‘Star Wars’ on display at the Propstore in Valencia, California in May
Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore, told The New York Times that fixing the job was “a very thorough job.”
“Imagine someone bent over with a microscope or a magnifying glass, studying the little holes and trying to fill those holes with a similar material,” he said.
It was designed by John Mollo, who won the Oscar for best costume for the film, and made by the great costume house Bermans and Nathans in collaboration with a French couturier.
In the film’s final throne room scene, the princess, who is a leader of the Rebel Alliance, pays homage to Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, and Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, with medals after the destruction of the Death Star.
The film’s director and screenwriter, George Lucas, wanted Leia to symbolize purity and the script described how the princess was a “blank vision”.
