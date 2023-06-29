Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024: the best shows

From Extraterrestrial– from Prada-inspired slime curtains – which flowed down the stainless steel catwalk below – to Paris’ gold-paved Pont Neuf for Pharrell Williams’ menswear debut at Louis Vuitton, Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024 saw the collections presented against a series of scene-stealing backdrops. Here we round up the most spectacular track sets of the season.

The best runway sets from Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024

Prada

Guests at Prada’s latest menswear show were greeted by a vast stainless steel space that had been erected in the Deposito de la Fondazione Prada. At the start of the show, sheets of drool began to flow – Extraterrestrial-like – from the ceiling, grouping green mounds on the track below. It was a reflection, the house said, of the collection itself, which was titled “Fluid Forms” and “an examination of fluid architecture around the human body.” “We thought a lot about the body – to give freedom to the body, even if our interest is to show references to archetypes and architecture in fashion, which is usually restrictive,” said Raf Simons, who co -created the collection with Miuccia. Prada.

Dior

Celebrating five years at home, Kim Jones’ S/S 2024 collection saw models appear from the floor via a series of specially constructed elevators (there were 51 panels in all). “I guess the set could be considered an abstract garden,” Kim Jones told Wallpaper* of the inspiration behind the theatrical show. “Particularly with the boys wearing hats, as they rise through the ground, they’re almost like growing plants – like a mechanical garden where the hidden is revealed. The hats echo the organic shapes of the flowers, and it all felt like a new way to interpret Christian Dior’s garden now.

Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams closed Paris’ Pont Neuf – the city’s oldest bridge – for his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. Guests were transported to the spectacular show space along the Seine by boat, before stepping onto the bridge itself which had been entirely covered in gold. The runway also featured a geometric pattern reminiscent of the house’s Damier checks, which Pharrell carried over into the collection itself. One of those sets on the separate print came in a camouflage-inspired pattern he called “le Damouflage.” “I wanted to make a print that would make people say, ‘OK, it’s P. And it’s Damier,'” he says.

Issey Miyake Pleated Man

Presented at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the latest Homme Plissé Issey Miyake collection has focused on its essential element: the pleated pleat. Beneath colorful garments from the Issey Miyake subsidiary hanging from the ceiling, the show began with a huge roll of pleated paper unrolled along the catwalk, from which hidden garments were cut out and placed on the mannequins. “A refinement of what is essential to the brand,” said the collection notes.

Loewe

The Loewe show set featured a number of fountains created by American sculptor Lynda Benglis, the first time such a collection had been shown together. A towering trio of fountains in the center of the space – splashing onto the runway below and forcing viewers to gaze upward at their height – provided a metaphorical connection to the collection’s silhouettes, which Jonathan Anderson said were meant to evoke the feeling that you are looking up at the model through a fish-eye lens. “I wanted the idea of ​​someone watching, as the audience looked at the statues,” he said.

Fendi

As part of the Pitti Uomo program, Fendi transported guests to its newly opened factory in the Tuscan hills of Capannuccia, just outside of Florence. With the backdrop of artisans creating the house’s handbags and leather goods in the factory, the show – said menswear and accessories artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi – was an ode to craftsmanship and at the workshop. “The beating heart of Fendi, a symbolic place of creation, where development, innovation, artisan training and production come together under one roof,” she said of the unique location.

Zegna

Milan’s sun-drenched Piazza San Fedele – creative director Alessandro Sartori’s favorite spot in the city – was the setting for Zegna’s latest collection. A celebration of flax titled “L’Oasi Di Lino”, the curved track was bounded by huge bales of raw flax that had been transported from Normandy, France. Not simply an accessory, after the show the balls had to be transported to Zegna’s Italian factories to create the various iterations of linen that featured in the collection itself, from linen gabardine and linen faille to knitwear. linen and satin linen.

