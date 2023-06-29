PlayLab Inc creates a plexiglass skatepark for Vans in Paris





Studio LA PlayLab Inc and construction company California Skateparks designed a temporary skatepark for Vans in Paris that was partly made from clear Plexiglas to reference the nearby Louvre Museum. Unveiled in the French capital during Men’s Fashion Week, the skate installation was located on the Pont Alexandre III bridge along the Seine. The structure featured a series of skateable elements arranged on a rectilinear plinth, which was adorned with the distinctive checkerboard pattern associated with the American skateboard shoe brand. Vans. Skatelite was used to create the base – a very durable, strong paper composite material that is typically used as a riding surface for skateboarding and other extreme sports. Various classic ramps have been created from clear plexiglass and arranged on the plinth in a skateable formation. “The transparent plexiglass allows the public to watch skating from inside the ramps and references the iconic louver nearby pyramid,” said PlayLab Inc. co-founders Archie Lee Coates IV and Jeff Franklin. A series of large checkerboard walls were also positioned atop the plinth, with LED screens that revealed live skate footage that was captured on 14 CCTV cameras throughout the week. The cameras were also integrated into the installation. “Together we wanted to create a place that was skateable, but we didn’t immediately register as a skatepark,” Coates and Franklin continued. “A series of walls contain clear skate elements, simultaneously nodding to the future while referencing the past – in particular, the legendary acrylic skate ramps of the 1970s,” they told Dezeen. . Modern art-inspired plywood modules decorate the Vans store in Seoul While the facility has now been dismantled, Vans and California Skateparks have donated elements of the structure to the Skatepark Cosanostra in Chelles, France. The installation was created to launch Vans’ newest collection, OTW by Vans, which the brand described as “a new platform where the highest product expressions and brand experiences meet with innovators. art, design, style, skate culture and entertainment.” Recently, clothing brand Supreme added a fully floating skate bowl to its Los Angeles flagship store, while the world’s first multi-storey skate park opened in Kent, England last year. The photograph is from Jefferson lives except where noted and is courtesy of OTW Vans.

