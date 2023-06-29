Fashion
Amazon is full of swimwear deals up to 66% off, and these are the 10 styles shoppers love the most
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.
Including bikinis, one-pieces and tankinis starting at $12.
Summer is officially in full swing, which means the biggest sales event of the season is right around the corner. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but luckily you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to score major markdowns on the items you’ve been eyeing. The retailer released thousands of epic first deals in all categories, and the fashion section is no exception. When it comes to summer picks, Amazon brings you comfortable sandals, windy blousesAnd designer piecesbut my favorite finds of the moment are swimsuits.
No warm-weather wardrobe is complete without a swimwear must-have, and the retailer currently has all the swimwear styles you could want this summer. The huge selection includes flattering one-pieces, supportive bikinis and shoppers’ favorite tankinis. To narrow down the overwhelming number of choices, I’ve found the 10 best swimsuits to buy right now. The following picks are on sale for less than $40, and they’re all ranking on Amazon’s Best Sellers chart.
Best Selling Swimsuits Under $40:
-
Tempt Me – Ruched Tulle High Neck Plunge One-Piece$12 (originally $35)
-
Tempt Me Scoop Neck High Leg Bikini$34 (originally $41)
-
Eomenie High-Waisted Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit$17 (originally $40)
-
Athmile Ruffled High Waist Bikini$12 (originally $30)
-
Zinpretty High Waisted Color Block Bikini$37 (originally $49)
-
Upopby Ruched One Piece Swimsuit$25 (originally $70)
-
Cupshe Twist Front High Waisted Bikini$34 (originally $50)
-
Suuksess Halter One-Piece Swimsuit$34 (originally $46)
-
Moshengqi Spaghetti Strap Bikini$24 (originally $35)
-
Yonique two-piece tankini$36 (originally $40)
This Athmile High Waisted Bikini has already earned a spot in my shopping cart thanks to its awesome discount at just $12, which is 60% off right now. In addition, the elegant swimsuit is also Amazons best selling bikini set, making it a clear customer favourite. It has comfortable high-waisted bottoms and an edgy one-shoulder top, complete with a standout ruffle. It comes in four colorways, including a versatile black option and a bright, beach-ready pattern. According to a buyerthe quality of the suits is spectacular and comparable to high end brands.
Buy now: $12 (originally $30); amazon.com
Another good deal, this one The Upopby square-neck one-piece is on sale for an impressive 64% off. The costume is available in 24 colors and patterns, including animal prints, polka dots and florals. It also has a classic silhouette with thick, adjustable straps and a ruched bodice. Plus, it’s made with built-in cups to keep you comfortable and supported whether you’re tanning in the garden or on a summer getaway. Over 11,700 buyers gave the costume a five-star rating, and a reviewer said it’s more flattering than any other swimsuit, and it’s their best buy on Amazon.
Buy now: $25 (originally $70); amazon.com
At just $37, this Zinjoli bikini is hard to pass up. It has a stylish scoop neck top and a flattering high waisted bottom, plus it comes in 22 colors. Effortlessly combining comfort, support and style, this dependable swimsuit is perfect for getting active this season or lounging by the pool, of course. A buyer said they’re all about functionality, and this one has it, adding that they feel comfortable running, jumping, playing, drinking, [and] just about anything under the sun, in Amazon’s discovery.
Buy now: $37 (originally $49); amazon.com
For another reliable choice, check out this Monokini Eomenie that’s 57 percent off. It’s now only $17, And his Amazons best selling one piece swimsuit over 500 people bought it in the last week alone. The stylish find has a crossover neckline and a colorblock design that comes in 25 combinations. It also has supportive adjustable straps and an adorable bow closure in the back. The most notable detail, however, is the suit’s sexy belly cutout, which makes its silhouette reminiscent of a bikini, but with the comfort of a one-piece.
Buy now: $17 (originally $40); amazon.com
Be sure to grab your favorite swimwear picks while they’re still on sale for under $40. at Amazon before Prime Day.
Buy now: $12 (originally $35); amazon.com
Buy now: $34 (originally $50); amazon.com
Buy now: $34 (originally $46); amazon.com
