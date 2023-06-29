Fashion
Hamilton’s Boulton watch featured in latest Indiana Jones movie
Indiana Jones is back on the big screen with a new adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The new film, which is currently showing in cinemas across Malaysia, is sure to appeal to action movie lovers and fans of the legendary franchise. Known for his adventurous spirit and witty personality, the beloved archaeologist (played by Harrison Ford) is instantly recognizable in his signature fedora and whip.
In the latest film, Jones adds a finishing touch to her look with the Hamilton Boulton – an elegant rectangular timepiece that perfectly complements the personality of the hero. The Professor uses the watch to time his escapes as he tackles new obstacles in the 2023 film.
First introduced in the 1940s, the Hamilton Boulton is one of the most iconic watches in the American Classic collection. It has been reinvented several times. And today, the Boulton sports a modernized look while retaining its distinctive cushion-shaped case, bringing the Arc Deco aesthetic into the age of technology. Featuring a white dial with a small seconds sub-dial and iconic serif-style numerals, this classic timepiece fuses longstanding Hamilton heritage with cutting-edge Swiss horological precision.
Hamilton’s Khaki Navy Scuba
Jones isn’t the only character to wear a Hamilton watch in the new film. His loyal friend Renaldo, played by Antonio Bandares, also wears the Hamilton custom Navy khaki scuba show. Rugged and versatile, it’s a watch that exudes confidence and resilience.
Hamilton watches and Hollywood films have been inseparable for over 90 years. With its impeccable craftsmanship and designs, the Swiss watch has brought new facets to cinematic storytelling. Over the decades, Hamilton watches have been featured on the wrists of prominent figures, adding authenticity to the mechanics of the plot and the protagonists.
So, be sure to reserve your tickets at your nearest cinema to join Indiana Jones in his new adventure in the Dial of Destiny. By accompanying the Professor on his journey, you can also see Boulton’s uniqueness shine through throughout the film.
Watch the Hamilton Boulton trailer below:
