Unforgettable moments from Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The Spring 2024 Men’s Fashion Week in Paris was one of the most successful in the history of events, with a long series of fashion shows that continued to cement men’s collections as one of the intriguing and evolving stages of modern fashion.

Dozens of collections showed a consistent design ethos that began at the Pitti Uomos Spring 2024 menswear show in Italy, held two weeks ago, and continued at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. .

11 See the gallery Louis Vuitton show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week (Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The lines that have blurred in recent years between menswear and womenswear have briefly broken down with collections that sought to reintroduce masculine archetypes into tailoring and workwear. Here are some of the highlights from the eventful week.

Pharrell Williams’ first show as director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line won’t be seen as a fashion showcase, but a resourceful showcase and an extravagant celebrity roster.

Beyonc and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, Jared Leto, Naomi Campbell, the Willow Brothers, Jaden Smith, Kylie Roland, Maluma and more stood front row along a track that has been installed on one of the oldest bridges in Paris.

11 See the gallery Louis Vuitton show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week (Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Williams, a renowned hip-hop producer and musician, has always had an interest in fashion and has been involved in numerous industry collaborations. However, the previous time a well-known personality was named designer in Lindsay Lohan and Ungaro’s infamous partnership in 2009, the collaboration ended in disappointment for both parties.

Will Williams’ fate be the same? It’s too early to tell, but aside from some patterns, there was nothing revolutionary about the collection, consisting of clothes from major fashion houses, nods to the world of hip-hop and male archetypes present in other parades.

British designer Wales Bonner has brought Paris the anticipation of the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in the city next year with her dazzling “Marathon” collection, skillfully combining sporty elements with bespoke garments created in collaboration with the famous Anderson & Sheppard jewelers.

11 See the gallery Wales Bonners show during Spring Fashion Week 2024 (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Two of today’s hottest athletes, Ethiopian world champions Yomif Kejelcha and Tamirat Tola, who set a new marathon record of 2:05:35 last year and won gold , paraded down the runway.

Hi male archetypes

The presence of male archetypes and workwear in menswear fashion shows in Milan was also present in Paris, with the renewed appearance of ties, workwear, denim pants and waistcoats associated with fishermen and cowboys. -boys.

After a few years where masculine and non-binary discourses have sought to blur the boundaries between men’s and women’s fashion, the Parisian fashion industry wants to separate and emphasize these boundaries.

11 See the gallery Rigid and well-defined lines in an interpretation of a business suit (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It’s not an idealistic statement, but rather an attempt at clothing line rigidity. These attempts were also underscored by unique workwear on the catwalk, such as overalls from brands like Etudes and KENZO, or white overalls worn by artist Ludovic Nkoth.

11 See the gallery Fisherman’s vests are getting chic again (: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Other examples included the presence of fisherman vests, which had various interpretations, such as an oversized look by Israeli designer Hed Mayner, a minimalist design by Etudes and another in alluring neon colors by Givenchy.

The event felt like an unofficial hip-hop festival, with performances on the floor and in the front row with several big names. Pharrell Williams, a musician himself, has managed to put together an impressive list of celebrities with the two power couples in the music world – Beyonc and Jay-Z, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

11 See the gallery Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian catch up on the latest trends (Photo credit: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Musician Offset has performed in fashion brand Li-Ning’s show and has also been seen in KEZNO, Dior and Louis Vuitton shows.

Fashion designer Jonathan Anderson never ceases to amaze with his creation of new fashion statements. After his stunning show at Milan Fashion Week, he once again took Paris by storm with an artistic collection full of ideas and questions about male aesthetics.

11 See the gallery Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

At the heart of the collection was the ever-higher and narrower waistline. Anderson achieved this by cutting the silhouette of the body, using cropped jackets and a series of high-waisted wide-leg pants.

The parade of skeletons that marked Walter Van Beirendonck’s fashion show brought the Belgian designer’s new collection to life, as the models were wrapped in nylon bags painted with white skeletons, resembling bodies heading for the grave. .

For a while, it felt like All Saints’ Day or the “Day of the Dead” procession in Mexico. In an interview with fashion site Hypebeast, the designer explained that his collection was inspired by the story of the lost city of Dawleetoo in Mexico, where British explorer Alfred Isaac Middleton disappeared during his visit there to the end of the 19th century.

11 See the gallery The eccentric show of Walter Van Beirendonck in Paris (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As little is known about the territory in which Middleton disappeared, Van Berendonk’s research included generating artificial intelligence images to imagine what the area might have looked like. The result: a collection that sought to explore a simple question, what is real and what is surreal?

Feminine silhouettes, exposed male bodies, provocative fur collars, corsets and low-rise pants took center stage in the collection of Egonlab designers Florentin Glmarec and Kevin Nompeix.

The two created a powerful and sensual collection that, despite many feminine elements, exhibited a strong and masculine aesthetic. We consider fashion as an art in its own right, so we wanted to take it to a new artistic and cultural level, explained Nompeix in an interview with Vogue.

11 See the gallery Egonlabs fashion show in Paris (Photo: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON)

We really wanted to put on a show for our community, which has been so supportive of us, and bring some freshness to a world that’s a little gray at the moment, we’ve always thought of our clothes as tools for expression and that’s also nudity, and breaking dress codes, but without being vulgar, he added.

Designer Kim Jones took advantage of the Parisian event to celebrate five years in his role as Diors menswear designer, in one of the week’s impressive shows. The models took to the catwalk from the ground up like in a theater, making the show one of the most viral on social media.

11 See the gallery Dior spring-summer show in Paris (Photo: Kristy Sparrow/Getty Images)

The geometric Cannage pattern stood out during the presentation, which has been associated with Dior since 1947 and even bears the name of a fragrance from the fashion house.

He appeared on colorful cardigans paired with trouser suits that ended at the ankle, exposing tweed shoes, long tweed coats with wide collars and fitted waistcoats that fitted the body.

The event also had many moments that shone a light on Israel’s fashion industry. Fashion designer Hed Mayner continued to explore the male silhouette in a handsome collection featuring models dressed in military overalls and high-collared cotton open shirts.

11 See the gallery HIGHLIGHT STUDIO show in collaboration with Teva Naot (Photo: Omri Rosengart)