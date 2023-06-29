Hailey Bieber accused of breaking wedding guest etiquette with white dress

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Hailey Bieber has fans divided after appearing to attend her friend Stephanie Shepherds wedding in a white dress.

Over the weekend, Bieber, 26, was joined by husband Justin Bieber as they attended the Beverly Hills nuptials, where they were joined by other celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq , according to photos of the festivities shared by the Daily mail.

For the occasion, the founder of Rhode Skin opted for a white dress, bare back, long sleeves and high collar. She paired the look, photos of which she later shared on Instagram, with teal eyeshadow, a pale blue furry handbag and simple jewelry.

According to the photographs, Justin wore an oversized white button-up shirt and black pants to the wedding of former Kardashians assistant Shepherd, while the Skims founder, her mother and Haqq were all pictured in black dresses.

On social media, Bieber’s outfit choice drew criticism from fans, with some questioning the models’ choice to wear white to a wedding.

The only thing I want to know is why you wore white to a WEDDING, one person commented under the Biebers photos, while another asked: Why does she wear white to a wedding ???

Isn’t it against marriage law to wear anything white to a wedding? someone else wrote. I don’t even hate but it’s a huge yuck

According Diane Gottman, a national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, who has previously spoken to The Independentthe rule against wearing white still applies to most weddings, as she noted that white is always reserved for the bride and guests should select another color when choosing an outfit.

As for why guests should avoid white for a wedding, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner previously told The Knot that it’s the most important thing to keep in mind, not overshadow. the bride.

Although many Biebers fans questioned her choice of dress, others argued that the models’ dress was actually light blue.

Her dress is light blue, not white, one person claimed in the comments under Biebers’ Instagram post, while another said: Before we start with your think pieces, the dress is baby blue. She wore sky blue from head to toe.

However, others have suggested that even though Bieber’s dress was light blue, the light shade meant it was still a violation of wedding etiquette. It’s too close to white I’m afraid, one person tweeted.

Is it me or is this dress pretty much white, someone else wrote in response to the couple’s photos.

While most agreed that guests should generally avoid wearing white to a wedding, others pointed out that Shepherd might have requested that attendees wear white or black for his nuptials.

The theme was white and black, right? Because it doesn’t make sense for this woman to be in WHITE at a wedding. I’ll give the benefit of the doubt, one person tweeted.

Although Shepherd hasn’t posted photos from the wedding, Swizz Beats shared an album of photos taken at the reception, in which Alicia Keys could be seen wearing a green dress.

Bieber wasn’t the only guest who was confronted with the outfit she wore to the wedding, as fans also questioned the appropriateness of the Kardashians’ dress, which featured a bra-style top and skirt. with cut details. Is she going clubbing or to a wedding? asked a reviewer.

Shepherd, who previously served as COO of Kardashians KKW company before parting ways with The Kardashians star, married Larry Jackson, the former global creative director of Apple Music who recently founded music company Gamma.

Olivia Wilde faced similar criticism earlier this year after wearing a white dress to Colton Underwoods’ wedding to Jordan C Brown.

The Independent has reached out to a Bieber rep for comment.