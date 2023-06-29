Fashion
Hailey Bieber accused of breaking wedding guest etiquette with white dress
Hailey Bieber has fans divided after appearing to attend her friend Stephanie Shepherds wedding in a white dress.
Over the weekend, Bieber, 26, was joined by husband Justin Bieber as they attended the Beverly Hills nuptials, where they were joined by other celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq , according to photos of the festivities shared by the Daily mail.
For the occasion, the founder of Rhode Skin opted for a white dress, bare back, long sleeves and high collar. She paired the look, photos of which she later shared on Instagram, with teal eyeshadow, a pale blue furry handbag and simple jewelry.
According to the photographs, Justin wore an oversized white button-up shirt and black pants to the wedding of former Kardashians assistant Shepherd, while the Skims founder, her mother and Haqq were all pictured in black dresses.
On social media, Bieber’s outfit choice drew criticism from fans, with some questioning the models’ choice to wear white to a wedding.
The only thing I want to know is why you wore white to a WEDDING, one person commented under the Biebers photos, while another asked: Why does she wear white to a wedding ???
Isn’t it against marriage law to wear anything white to a wedding? someone else wrote. I don’t even hate but it’s a huge yuck
According Diane Gottman, a national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, who has previously spoken to The Independentthe rule against wearing white still applies to most weddings, as she noted that white is always reserved for the bride and guests should select another color when choosing an outfit.
As for why guests should avoid white for a wedding, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner previously told The Knot that it’s the most important thing to keep in mind, not overshadow. the bride.
Although many Biebers fans questioned her choice of dress, others argued that the models’ dress was actually light blue.
Her dress is light blue, not white, one person claimed in the comments under Biebers’ Instagram post, while another said: Before we start with your think pieces, the dress is baby blue. She wore sky blue from head to toe.
However, others have suggested that even though Bieber’s dress was light blue, the light shade meant it was still a violation of wedding etiquette. It’s too close to white I’m afraid, one person tweeted.
Is it me or is this dress pretty much white, someone else wrote in response to the couple’s photos.
While most agreed that guests should generally avoid wearing white to a wedding, others pointed out that Shepherd might have requested that attendees wear white or black for his nuptials.
The theme was white and black, right? Because it doesn’t make sense for this woman to be in WHITE at a wedding. I’ll give the benefit of the doubt, one person tweeted.
Although Shepherd hasn’t posted photos from the wedding, Swizz Beats shared an album of photos taken at the reception, in which Alicia Keys could be seen wearing a green dress.
Bieber wasn’t the only guest who was confronted with the outfit she wore to the wedding, as fans also questioned the appropriateness of the Kardashians’ dress, which featured a bra-style top and skirt. with cut details. Is she going clubbing or to a wedding? asked a reviewer.
Shepherd, who previously served as COO of Kardashians KKW company before parting ways with The Kardashians star, married Larry Jackson, the former global creative director of Apple Music who recently founded music company Gamma.
Olivia Wilde faced similar criticism earlier this year after wearing a white dress to Colton Underwoods’ wedding to Jordan C Brown.
The Independent has reached out to a Bieber rep for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/hailey-bieber-tiktok-white-dress-wedding-justin-b2366233.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Announcing the Winners of the 2023 Peninsula College Student Art Exhibition
- Hailey Bieber accused of breaking wedding guest etiquette with white dress
- ‘Rumble and bang’: 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Staffordshire | earthquakes
- Table Tennis Ball Machines Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2030 – EUAC
- Quotes don’t stop the party
- Union cabinet reshuffle: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair July 3 cabinet meeting amid talks on Union cabinet reshuffle | India News
- Can you wear shorts to the office?
- Putin speaks after the Wagner uprising
- Sony Music Entertainment vs. Warner Music Group: The rivalry between the music label giants
- Flyers Design Matvei Michkov At 7; A talent we can’t pass up
- Yes, Xi Jinping is a dictator
- Boris Johnson’s allies tried to thwart probe into his party lies, UK lawmakers say