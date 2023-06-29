JW Anderson SS24 challenges notions of banality in the domestic realm





For JW Anderson SS24, Johnathan Anderson turns to household objects for a collection that elevates the ordinary. While Anderson’s personal uniform isn’t as sensational as his designs typically come in a standard pair of jeans, a sweater, and a jacket, he’s put on a new look for his final arc of his SS24 collection. The designer wore the Irish national team’s fresh new uniform for the upcoming Rugby World Cup as a nod to his father, who captained the Irish rugby union team. This sweetness and sentimentality in homage runs throughout the SS24 JW Anderson collection as he explores themes of domestic life and how everyday objects subconsciously shape the way we allow ourselves glimpses of his adolescence. A master of balancing concept and commerce, this collection was made up of familiar pieces turned askew. The household items that surround our daily lives subconsciously inform the way we perceive things and seem to become a part of us. Following this concept, what lurks in this collection are looks that waver across subject lines, clothing lines, and maybe even art. The show opened with a classic baggy rugby shirt, paired with shorts that appeared to have room for a third leg through wraparound fabric that jutted out to the side. A look that may have been pulled from Anderson’s wardrobe as a schoolboy, it wore a childlike naivety but was made completely modern through its detailing and execution. While the silhouettes were kept simple, the textures made the clothes feel larger than life, continuing with a carefreeness that brought back childhood nostalgia. When it comes to raw materials, Anderson made the majority of the collection in knits. The man who popularized knitting during the height of lockdown has plied his expertise further with tops resembling mop heads, tube bolsters snaking the body of sweaters and dresses, and a top made of balls of yarn literal. Other looks had leather coats that mimicked the cracked textures of a well-loved, aged armchair and the fabric backing found alongside the shorts also emerges from the front of the cotton shirts, draped elegantly. The prints followed the pervasive nature of the blue and white Cornish teapot stripes which were handed out as an invitation and these stripes decorated the runway with oversized gold and silver polka dots embellishing an asymmetrical top. Accessories echoed sentiments similar to clothing. The casual totes were made in a nubbly weave that took inspiration from a couch in Anderson’s office. Mules and clogs dominated at the front of the shoes, where large platform clogs grounded the youthful ensembles into reality, the legs escaping and were seen prancing across the embellished runway at the front of the derbies and mules. Elevating the everyday, Anderson has a rare talent for finding a conceptual angle in what might seem prosaic; designing irreverent and inventive clothes in an era when fashion may be taking itself too seriously. You really can’t expect anything from a JW Anderson show except clothes that defy your perception; and that’s what makes it all so exhilarating. Once you are done with this story about JW Anderson, click hereto catch up with our June/July 2023 issue! RELATED ARTICLES

