15 South Florida Chefs Tell How They Dress Their Hot Dogs

There’s nothing quite like a perfectly dressed hot dog straight off the grill at a summer gathering. From charred and stacked with condiments to simple and classic with onions and relish. While ketchup always seems to cause debate when it comes to the hand-held favourite, there are some very interesting and tasty combinations to consider that might just blow your mind.

Just in time for the 4th of July, 15 South Florida chefs share how they like to dress their hot dogs.

“You should start with an all-beef hot dog first, preferably Hebrew National or Ball Park Frank. The meat and bun are steamed. The perfect hot dog should be dressed properly and preferably in this order: poppyseed bun, frank beef, mustard, relish, diced yellow onion, tomato slice (tucked on side), dill pickle spear (length of bun), sport peppers, celery salt and under no circumstances is ketchup ever put on a hot dog!” – Michael Mayer, Chef of La Fuga at Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

My new favorite way to dress a hot dog was given to me by my executive chef at Aba Austin, Rafael Layva. Grill everything: bacon slices, onion, dog and brioche. Build the dog and add the garlic aioli, jalapeno, lime, and dried Mexican oregano. I want one now! – CJ Jacobson, leader of the Aba Miami

I’m pretty traditional with my hot dogs. A nice wagyu beef hot dog, topped with my wife’s house chili, shredded Mexican cheese, green onions, sour cream and pickled jalapeos. For a bit of crunch and texture, I like to toast brioche bread the same way you would a lobster roll and top it off with some kettle-cooked potato chips. Be sure to keep a side of Rolaids nearby to finish off the meal. I haven’t experimented with putting them directly on the hot dog yet as they are usually saved for an after meal appetizer. – Chief Jeff McInnis Root & Bone chef/partner at MiTalia Kitchen & Bar and Stiltsville Fish Bar

I love a bacon-wrapped wagyu hot dog dressed with pickled mustard seeds, celery relish, and roasted garlic aioli on Japanese milk bread to soak up all the delicious flavors. – Chef Jean Paul Lourdes, Executive Kitchen Director at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

For a baseball game, it must be a dirty boiled dog and it contains bases; ketchup, onions, maybe mustard depending on the drink. For a summer garden party, it needs to be toasty with the little black specks and lots of snapping. Buns should be in a bag on the table, sweat in their own dampness and become soft. I’ll take it with just cheese, but if it’s a fancy party, chilli, cheese and onions. – Tyler Spute, Executive Chef of American Social Bar & Kitchen Fort Lauderdale

Creating your own hot dog using your favorite sandwich recipe is the best way to add a new and exciting twist to the traditional American delicacy. My personal favorite hot dog is the exotic Vietnamese Bahn Mi! With sriracha mayonnaise and refreshing pickled vegetables for toppings, this hot dog is perfect for summer. Have fun with your dog! That’s how it should be! – Chef Jacqueline Kleis, Executive Chef at Wild Fork

I like my hot dogs topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, chopped cabbage, chopped onions, relish, parmesan cheese, guasacaca sauce, and garlic sauce. – Freddy Figuera, Executive Chef of American Social Bar & Kitchen Tampa

I love a total classic. An all-beef hot dog – preferably Farmer John or Nathans brand. With a potato bun, sweet relish, sauerkraut, freshly chopped onions and old-fashioned mustard. Keep it simple. Present the all-beef hot dog with a good ratio of hot dog, bread and condiments. And no ketchup! – Steve Rhee, Executive Chef of Kiki on the River

I love going Vietnamese style with my hot dogs and making a banh mi! Crispy French bread, pickled cucumbers, carrots, daikon and chili peppers, tons of cilantro and a spicy mayonnaise of sriracha, lime juice and sesame oil. – Chef Janine Booth chef/partner of Root & Bone, MiTalia Kitchen & Bar and Stiltsville Fish Bar

“For my hot dog setup, to be honest, I’m more of a bratwurst guy. First off, I’m going to start with a classic hot dog or a bratwurst sausage that’s been charred on the grill until until it’s crispy. From there, I’ll place it between a hot brioche or pretzel bun and top it with a spicy Dijon or brown mustard, a good amount of hot sauerkraut, sliced ​​white onions and jalapeo slices.” – Brad Kilgore, Chef/Partner of MaryGold’s Florida Brasserie

Being from Chicago, there’s nothing better than a perfectly grilled all-beef hot dog nestled in a steamed poppyseed bun, topped with a generous smear of bright yellow mustard an after- noon of the 4th of July. Layer a sweet and tangy neon green relish, followed by fresh chopped onions and juicy diced tomatoes. A pinch of celery salt adds a subtle yet distinctive flavor, while a few sporting chilies provide a spicy kick. Finally, a crisp dill pickle spear completes the masterpiece. – Adrianne Calvo, owner of restaurant and bar Chef Adriannes Vineyard and Cracked by Chef Adrianne

A not-so-traditional Japanese street hot dog is a fun way to indulge in something fancy and different on the 4th of July. Japanese Onomiyaki dog is corn dog dipped, mixed with Japanese seasoning and topped with condiments of pickled cabbage and crispy bacon. – Timon Baloo, Chef/Owner of Katherine

“The most unique and over the top hot dog I’ve ever served or eaten combines southern flavors and a Colombian hot dog. It’s an all beef hot dog in a poppy seed bun, topped with chives, sausage, gravy, and crispy potato sticks.Another unique hot dog is a sweet umami-flavored hot dog made with an apricot and soy glazed hot dog with charred green onion and pineapple mayonnaise. Jason Antolak, chef at Gabriel Miami

A fried hot dog is amazing, the outside gets crispy and the inside stays juicy! I also like a slightly over charred hot dog on the grill, the texture and flavor are fantastic. Stadium mustard, a creamy brown mustard, is a classic. It is slightly spicy and goes perfectly with a hot dog on a summer day. – Ivan Collazo, chef at Quinto in East Miami

When I make hot dogs in my backyard, tradition dictates that I make grandma’s chili sauce. Not the stew, but this sweet and sour tomato relish is the perfect condiment for a grilled dog on a hot bun or a bun if you’re lucky. Try making your own chili sauce or look for it in the condiment aisle. – Rick Mace, Owner/Executive Chef/Pitmaster at Tropical Smokehouse

In case you want to make your own chili sauce, Mace was generous enough to share his grandmother’s recipe:

Grandma Kurtz Chili Sauce

Makes about a pint

4 large ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1 chopped green pepper

1 chopped hot red pepper

1 large chopped onion

1/3 cup sugar

1 pinch of salt

1/2 tsp mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 cup distilled this vinegar

Method: Combine everything in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-low heat. Boil for two hours, or until relished, being careful not to burn the bottom.

However you decide to enjoy your own hot dogs, you’re probably craving it right now.