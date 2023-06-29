Burberry Resort 2024





Discovering a Burberry collection designed by Daniel Lee in a Parisian showroom offers a whole host of different impressions than seeing his clothes parade during a fashion show in London. Its spring collections for men and women stay true to its catwalk debut last February in its devotion to checks, pink patterns, the outerwear category, vibrant colors beyond beige, and quirky accessories and catchy. Even his big, goofy trapper hats remain in the photo. No more WWD This effort felt a little sharper in the forms closer to the body; softer thanks to mostly sherbet hues, and a little more conservative in its interpretations of British wardrobe archetypes like trench coats, overcoats, car coats and corduroy-collared field jackets. Subversions and modern touches were subtle: Prince of Wales checks are blurred or distorted in strategic places on heavy jacquards, while diamond patterns were sometimes naively drawn on deep V-neck sweaters. Lee also introduced a large-scale houndstooth pattern, which curled around the snowboarder’s knee seams on the pants, or remained graphically intact on a sleek car coat. Dandelion prints and tons of hunter green, the latter for leather coats and puffer jackets, plus a chiffon dress similar to the one Liberty Ross wore to the Met Gala felt quintessentially English. The shoes, meanwhile, looked like the epitome of Lee, who in his previous work made squishy clutches and square-toed shoes. Here the shoes have been rendered in an array of unusual colors like lemon sherbet and in striking shapes. His riding boots with ankle harnesses, short chunky-heeled boots, and zippered leather mules seem like potential hits. Men’s sneakers, with their offbeat, rubbery, puffy look, maybe not. In a showroom context, it’s also easier to detect how Lee has incorporated subtle branding across all categories: Burberry blue appearing on snaps and clamping hardware; women’s pants, flap bags and even pumps, and its equestrian knight design incorporated into the hardware of the handbag. The story continues Its soft, asymmetrical Shield and Knight bags look a little wobbly on a shelf, but a Burberry rep explained that the crinkled bags are meant to collapse against the body and match the utilitarian attitude of a trench-coat. coat. Time will tell if its Peg bags, with their metal clothespin clasps, make a splash. Launch the gallery: Burberry Resort 2024 Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

