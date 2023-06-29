Fashion
Phoebe Philo is almost ready to dress you from head to toe – WWD
Phoebe Philo’s long-awaited new signature collection will include ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and shoes, sources tell WWD.
It is understood that over 150 styles slated for the September release will be available in a dedicated online store initially shipping to the UK, Europe and the US.
The same sources said Philo chose Daria Werbowy to be a face of the brand. The designer had frequently featured the Canadian model, several times in a bathtub, for some of her most memorable Celine campaigns.
Werbowy has remained on the fringes of fashion for the past few years, but still has 266,000 followers on Instagram.
Contacted by WWD on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the creator declined to comment.
Philo, who has always kept the press at bay, has been stingy with details since confirming in July 2021 that she would return to fashion after a four-year hiatus with an eponymous independent house – and with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as a minority investor.
At the time, the British designer said she would create clothing and accessories “rooted in exceptional quality and design”, adding: “I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with my audience and people around the world. Being independent, governing and experimenting on my own terms is extremely important to me.
Last February, Philo created an official Instagram account for his iconic fashion house, and the first post stated that his inaugural collection “will be revealed and available on our website, Phoebephilo.com, in September 2023.”
“We will open registrations in July 2023 and we look forward to reconnecting afterwards,” he added.
The Instagram account has over 190,000 followers, with zero posts. He follows no one.
Given his cult following, powerful instincts, and perfectly tuned antennae, Philo’s return to fashion will no doubt be met with cheers from consumers, publishers, and retailers – and perhaps nail biting and angst among his creative peers.
Sources said Philo plans to cultivate relationships with top clients from her long, acclaimed tenure at Celine, when she made the brand a byword for modernist sophistication — and herself one of the most bankable designers and most influential of his generation.
This echoes how the biggest luxury brands and retailers now rely on their wealthiest customers for the lion’s share of their income – and on KOLs to be unofficial brand ambassadors.
It is understood that the designer will not return to the catwalks for at least a year, if ever, and will not open any stores until 2026, the sources have suggested.
Philo is best known for engineering a brand rejuvenation during a 10-year tenure at Celine, one of approximately 75 brands controlled by LVMH. Season after season, she hit on feminine, modernist clothes and distinctive handbags, amassing an intensely loyal fanbase.
A graduate of Central Saint Martins fashion school in London, Philo was classmates with Stella McCartney and worked with her when McCartney launched her own collection after graduation. Philo followed McCartney to Chloé in 1997 and took the top job in 2001 when McCartney left to start her own fashion house in a joint venture with Gucci Group.
With his striking personal style, Philo was able to accelerate Chloe’s rejuvenation and catapult her into high-margin leather goods. She became known for her fashions that skillfully blended masculine elements like slacks and feminine fare like frilly blouses.
She quit Chloe in 2006 for personal reasons, citing a wish to spend more time with her young children.
Three years later, after lengthy discussions with LVMH over the launch of an eponymous brand, Philo found herself at the helm of Céline, where she debuted a more avant-garde minimalist aesthetic, tinged with artsy touches. His collections exceeded all revenue expectations and were widely acclaimed, despite his reluctance to e-commerce. It was released in 2017.
