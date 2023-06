Young at heart: England’s Royal Shakespeare Company redefines age

[1/3]Actors James Hayes and Geraldine James perform during a production of William Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’, at the Royal Shakespeare Theater in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain June 16, 2023. Ellie Kurttz (c) RSC/Handout via REUTERS

STRATFORD, England, June 29 (Reuters) – Famous British actress Geraldine James thought it was a joke when she was asked to play the lead role in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s latest production, ‘As You Like It “, a comedy about young love. A quick chat with Omar Elerian, the production’s relatively young Italian-born director, and James, 72, was “completely convinced” why he wanted a cast dominated by actors over the age of 70. , she told Reuters. Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s home in Stratford, central England, until August 5, the production is in line with a trend towards casting – last year’s Briton Ian McKellan, today 84, played the student prince Hamlet. It also advances the anti-ageist cause dear to the hearts of many actors. But Elerian, 44, says it was mostly about drawing on the experiences of its veteran cast and their heightened power to bring out the meaning of Shakespeare. “I thought… people who had… come of age in their sixties and seventies… (it) might be really interesting to get their perspective… on a play which is about love, freedom and breaking the rules,” he said. James’ experience ranges from performing in Richard Attenborough’s 1980s film ‘Gandhi’ to the Netflix series ‘Anne with an E’, as well as previous Shakespearean roles. Seeing her play Rosalind “is a gift,” says Elerian. She brings her craft “to a role and to words that in more traditional casting we couldn’t hear”. He stages “As You Like It” in a rehearsal room, where the actors reminisce about a show from their distant youth. Only four of the 16 actors are under 70, allowing for a generational interaction that Elerian says is all too rare in a society where age is often “tolerated rather than embraced.” James says she hopes the production will inspire other bold castings, including giving more women the fascinating parts Shakespeare wrote for old men, like Lear and Prospero. His only criticism of Britain’s greatest playwright is that his best female roles, like Rosalind, are young. Reporting by Sarah Mills; written by Barbara Lewis, edited by William Maclean Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

