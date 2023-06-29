Amazon Prime Day fashion deals: 5-star clothes, sunglasses, slippers

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

Whether you’re in need and need a new dress like yesterday’s or love a stylish bargain, Amazon Prime can help. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we’re shopping tons of bestsellers fashion deals on everything from viral leggings to timeless Ray-Ban sunglasses. Check out all of our Amazon picks with thousands of 5-star reviews.

Whether you’re shopping for men, women or kids, there’s a popular fashion offering for everyone. Here are ten awesome fashion picks from Amazon with thousands of rave reviews.

1. Fossil Derrick Leather Bifold Wallet for Men

Billed as a “front pocket” wallet, the best-sellingDerrick Leather Bifold Wallet with Front Pocketfrom Fossil is not only elegant; the slim, minimalist design means it can hold all your cash and cards without becoming too bulky. Best of all, the sturdy leather means this is a wallet you’ll be carrying for years. No wonder it ranked so high on our list ofbest wallets for men. Shop the style in 12 eye-catching colors and save $15 with this Prime Day fashion deal.

$35 on Amazon (save $15)

2. Skechers Max Cushioning Elite Sneakers

If you searchedcomfortable shoes for people with wide feetlook no further than the bestSkechers Max Cushioning Elite Trainers. These kicks aren’t just stylish; they feature a padded foam insole that provides cushioning. The rocker design also means you’ll have an easier stride and even have fun walking. Shop the style in six colors in women’s sizes 5-11.

From $71.99 on Amazon (save $28.01)

3. My’s Men’s Slim Fit 3-Piece Suit Set

This sharp and fitted suit With over 8,000 5-star reviews, it’s ideal for any guy looking for an affordable last-minute outfit to wear to a wedding, work dinner, and all other fancy events. It is made of polyester on the inside and polyester and viscose on the outside, which gives this costume a silky and sophisticated look and feel. This three-piece suit includes a jacket, vest and pants designed for slimmer men.

From $76.85 on Amazon (save $10)

4. Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

We love shopping for sunglasses on Amazon, and Ray-Ban sunglasses are some of the best. The brand has been synonymous with reliable, high-quality eyewear since its launch in the 1930s. And none of their styles have lasted quite like theTraveler. It’s a pair of universally flattering and classic shades. Our style editor has a pair he’s worn for over a decade now, and they look as fresh today as they did the day he bought them. It’s no wonder the pair topped our list ofbest ray ban sunglassesand right now you can save over 45% on a pair with this early Amazon Prime Day style deal.

From $87 on Amazon (save $64)

5. Carhartt A518 Leather Work Gloves

Whether you have a summer to-do list dripping with carpentry and yard work or you’re preparing for a big shovel over the winter, you’ll need a reliable pair of work gloves, and for all of the above, we suggest theCarhartt A518 Leather Work Gloves. These Review-approved gloves don’t sacrifice dexterity for protection like many other gloves, and whenwe tested themwe’ve found they can withstand knife cuts while keeping your hands unscathed.

From $21.99 on Amazon (Save 3)

6. 5.11 Stryke Men’s Tactical Pants

These high quality tactical pants are made for men in physically demanding professions, such as military personnel and security guards. They have an overall rating of 5 stars for their sturdiness and flexibility. Plus, they’re made with breathable polyester, comfortable cotton, and a 2-way stretch fabric that resists moisture and stains, making them the perfect performance pant. They even have 12 pockets and double-deep cargo pockets to store everyday gear.

From $69.95 on Amazon (save up to $30.05)

7. Cupshe Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit

This simple, but sexy cupshe swimsuitwith over 16,000 5-star reviews, it’s perfect for a trip to the tropics or lounging by your apartment pool. It features a ruched design that gives this costume a nice ripple effect, as well as a deep V-neck for added style. The cups can be removed and the costume can be purchased in different colors, such as blue, pink and black.

From $33.99 on Amazon (save $6)

8. Dearfoams Sydney Women’s Fireside Sheepskin Slippers

If a super comfy slipper looks exactly like what you need, consider theDearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers. These top-rated slippers come in 15 neutral colors and also won our Editor’s Choice Award for being thebest value women’s slippers. Get even more bang for your buck before Amazon Prime Day with up to 49% off your next pair.

$46 on Amazon (save $44)

9. Seasum Booty Leggings

If you were looking for the perfect pair ofbutt lift leggings, you are lucky. The very popularSeasum Booty Leggings, or “TikTok leggings” as they’re known, are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 and offer a major lift where it counts. Whether you’re wearing them to the gym or incorporating them into your latest athleisure look, you’ll be happy to know that these leggings are available in 19 colors in sizes XS to 4XL for women. Best of all, these legendary leggings (they have over 90,000 rave reviews on Amazon!) come in full-length and capri styles.

From $15 on Amazon (save up to $6)

10. Soda Topic Wedge Sandal

These soft leather sandals are the perfect all-around shoe for the summer. They offer a simple and luxurious look with their 1.5 inch platform and easy on and off ankle strap. With over 15,000 5-star reviews, many reviewers say these shoes are both cute and comfortable. Choose from multiple colors and wear these everyday sandals to your friend’s summer wedding or a dinner date with your partner.

From $28.92 on Amazon (save $10.08)

