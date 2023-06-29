The Kirundo one-shoulder dress is a perfect day-to-night dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

There’s nothing we love more than finding new styles we can wear. day to night, but they are not always easy to find. With dresses, it’s especially tricky because it’s very easy to distinguish between a look that’s a little too casual and a little too dressy.

But this beautiful long dress by KIRUNDO found the perfect balance between the two, and were seriously obsessed with it! The way it’s designed makes it incredibly easy to style for daytime hangers or more upscale events with just a few minimal adjustments. It’s also seriously flattering.

Get the KIRUNDO – Long sleeveless one-shoulder smocked dress For $38 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

What markedWe safest the dress is the well thought out design. The one-shoulder neckline and minimal cutout at the waist on one side show just the right amount of skin that looks natural for day or night outings. These asymmetrical details also help give the body a slimmer silhouette, especially with the placement of the cutout. It can definitely make the waist more defined!

The maxi length also helps in the area of ​​versatility. Whether this dress were above the knee, it may not have been as comfortable day or night as it was with that longer hemline. If you’re heading out for weekend brunch or a picnic, pair this dress with comfy white sneakers or simple flat sandals, then slip on dressier strappy heels for a night out. Add statement earrings and a fun handbag to your look and you instantly have an ensemble ready to hit the town!

You can create so many great summer looks with the countless ways you can get creative and style this dress. If your goal is to keep your closet clutter-free and go for some really malleable new pieces, this is a dress you’ll want to get your hands on!

