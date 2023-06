Varsity jackets are old enough to be new again

Varsity jackets are once again in the spotlight. What once found its roots as a status symbol in 19th century baseball teams has now chiseled itself into the fashion closet, embodying street style and invading the catwalks. Today, these style chronicles rewrite history, finding their place in the creation of the past through the prism of the present, Zoya Akhtars The Archies (2023). So before we retrace our steps in the all-too-familiar world of Riverdale, here are 6 fashion moguls who are bringing back some old-school flair. 1. Vedang Raina With charming crowns, Vedang Raina (otherwise the newest Reggie Mantle on the block) is styled in a classic combination of white, yellow and blue, embodying timelessness with a modern twist. Every detail of his ornate Riverdale varsity jacket whispers the story of a bygone era. Dynamic yet good-natured, he pairs his outfit with a white t-shirt and classic blue jeans. 2. Hailey Rhode Bieber Draped in a neutral palette of black, white and camel, American model Hailey Rhode Bieber gives us a play on comfort and couture. In an oversized BOSS varsity jacket, she appears in the German fashion house’s #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign, and her look is enough to convince us to embrace the trend. 3.V of BTS Lensed in a CELINE varsity jacket, V (Kim Tae-hyung) is our resident idol. With boyish charm, he takes center stage on the high fashion streets of Paris, exuding an aura that is nothing short of a cute calm. As a global ambassador for French luxury brands, he brings a breath of fresh air to his ensemble with a sleek black t-shirt and pair of jeans. 4. Aditya Roy Kapur Dressed by Vis A Via co-founder Nikita Jaisinghani, Aditya Roy Kapur dons L’Avenir Skins’ navy Letterman jacket, paired with a white shirt and distressed blue jeans. We’re here to take notes of her impeccable sense of style. 5. BTS’s J-Hope Dressed in a jaw-dropping ensemble, South Korean singer-songwriter J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) opted for a vintage Avirex leather jacket in the official music video for In the street, his collaboration with the visionary J-Cole (2023). Mixed with a hooded collar and threads in black and beige hues, it’s an eye-catching masterpiece. 6. SZA Award-winning artist SZA was spotted in New York wearing a New York Jets letterman jacket. Styled by Alejandra LaPilusa, she wears a navy and ivory varsity jacket for her genre-changing song Nobody understands me (2022). Also read: 5 standout moments from Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

