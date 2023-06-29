Fashion
African Style: With Freedom Came Fashion Style
Many years ago I worked as a salesman at Hugo Boss at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. I sold the range of things the store offered: luggage, accessories, underwear, clothes. But what I liked to sell the most was men’s suits, because a good suit is often transformative. A man would walk into the store looking forgettable, then, after donning a well-cut, two-button, single-breasted navy blue suit with a peak lapel, he would look accomplished, adept. Walk in the new Africa Fashion exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, I had the impression of witnessing something wonderful, something more surprising than a simple individual restyling. I was transported to the historical era when almost the entire continent was abandoning its colonialist domination and the attire associated with and penetrating the world stage was transforming.
Marking this radical change from the start, a wall presents a chronology of documentary texts and photographs that detail the important moments of Africa’s liberation struggles in the 20th century. Video monitors show footage of key ceremonies, such as the formation of the Republic of Ghana in 1957. On an adjacent wall are the flags of Africa’s 54 countries, their insignia and heraldry explained. The exhibition seems quite voluntarily anchored in the history of independence movements; Christine Checinskathe curator who led the team that organized the original exhibition at Victoria and Albert Museum in London affirmed this, saying that for her it was crucial that viewers understand that the garment has a political dimension.
In the catalog of the exhibition, Checinska writes that Tunisia and Morocco broke free from French control in 1956, then a year later Ghana broke free from Britain. Then, in 1960, 17 African countries shed colonial rule, to inscribe this era in the historical annals as Year of Africa. The radical social and political reorganization that took place sparked a cultural renaissance across the continent, writes Checinska. Fashion, music and the visual arts have drawn inspiration from once marginalized traditions, creating innovative forms geared towards future self-reliance.
I think it must be recognized that self-government has not always produced sound political leadership or policies that have benefited the majority of citizens, but some countries once fettered by colonial rule have learned to fend for themselves.
According to its organizers, Ernestine White-Mifetu, curator of African art museums, and Annissa Malvoisin, fellow postdoctoral fellow here. It now includes 300 objects including around 130 clothing, textiles and jewellery, and more than 50 works from museum collections. The curators of this exhibition have added documentary sequences on the four major festivals on the continent in the 1960s and 1970s: the First World Festival of Negro Arts (FESMAN) in Dakar in 1966; Zaire 74 in Kinshasa, 1974; THE Pan-African Cultural Festival in Algeria (PANAF) in 1969; and the second World Festival of Black and African Arts (FESTAC) in 1977 in Lagos.
Here, too, is a makeshift library with classic books examining this history and its legacy. There were framed and wall-mounted photos of FESTAC activities by Marilyn Nance, author of Last Day in Lagos, who happened to be visiting when I walked in. I was watching a four-image suite, which included Stevie Wonder performing in a white suit with bell bottoms, in stark contrast to the women in neatly wrapped Kente fabric dresses and the men in tribal outfits including decorative leg bands. Nance, originally from Brooklyn, told me that about 200 black Americans from New York, including her, traveled to Lagos knowing it would be a hugely important event.
I could hear one of the other ways this iteration differs from the V&A show. The music followed me as I moved from gallery to gallery. Malvoisin explained that he carefully chose a playlist accessible via a QR code that echoes hot songs for each era represented in the gallery space: Chaabi, Arab Pop, Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Highlife, Jazz, Kora, and more. of genres. (Only a small selection is heard in the show, so use the link.) There’s a theme of exuberance running through the music that matches the clothing and accessories on display.
It must be said: this salon is exquisitely beautiful, with surprising and curious textiles, accessories and clothing. Barely an inch of this show is expected or cliche. The history lesson continues in the clothing showcases with showcases featuring images of key mid-century designers: Kofi Ansah from Ghana, Chris Seydou from Mali and Shade Thomas-Fahm from Nigeria. (Thomas-Fahm has a dramatic gold robe accented with black squares and dark yellow chevrons. No one who wears it can go about their business without notice.)
Beyond these screens is a monitor offering current fashion shows where the innovative spirit of this time and place in Africa shines through even in collections seemingly drawn from European sources. There are too many designers to recount all the amazing work here, but it is worth mentioning the Kenyan designer Friend Doshi Shahin the Parure section, who imagined a choker in gold and green metal with a long leather or fabric tail that falls on the back, in his Salt of the Earth collection.
In a nearby window, bee, a young Rwandan brand, presents a woven basket collar necklace featuring interlocking bands of aquamarine, dark orange, hot pink and more, clearly drawn from the traditional basket design. Here, the everyday is transformed into the extravagant. This section is complemented by artifacts from the Brooklyn Museums collection, including gold rings from the pharaonic dynasties and early 20th-century beads from southern Africa.
The show does not fetishize but neither does it avoid talking about process. There is a set of mannequins showing three stages of a dress, from cut paper model to canvas model to finished garment, by Katungu Mendwawhose Katush line is designed in his home studio in Nairobi, Kenya. Artsi Ifrah, which won the Fashion Trust Arabia evening wear award last year and is based in Morocco, makes plush garments with a focus on maximalist layers, patterns, drapes and materials. The South African designer Lukhanyo Mdingi manufactures jackets and matching jogging pants for people of indeterminate gender in felted mohair, wool and acrylic, with scarves that double as body shawls.
Mixed with lavish design is street photography by artists such as Sarah Waiswa, Trevor Helmsman and Stephen Tayo, who show what people are wearing on the streets and how their outfits are no less imaginative and daring than the better-endowed fashion here. There is the studio photography of sleight of hand artists, like Malians Seydou Keta and Malick Sidib. What would it have been like to embark on a career of documenting this exploratory beauty at the start of a whole new country? It must have been exhilarating. And all of this greeted me even before I arrived in the large rotunda room that ends the show.
In this gallery, around 40 mannequins are outfitted with a fascinating array of work by contemporary designers from across the diaspora, such as Eilaf Osman, Pope Oppong, Brother Vellies and its founder Aurora James, Christopher John Rogers, And studio one eighty nine in the section that means showing how Africa has a global footprint. According to Marisa Guthrie, writing for Everyday Women’s Clothing: The contributions of African-born designers are already evident in the fashion industry, but the exhibition is arguably the first full recognition of this heritage.
The show is, in the words of V&As Checinska, inspired by the theater of fashion with its narrative potential: the making and performance of identities through props. It was this potential that attracted me to fashion, the idea that I could present myself in a distinguished way, that I could embody an elegance that had eluded me until then. But with this exhibition, what is at stake is much more important than a simple restitution of individual identity. What unites the fashion talents represented in Brooklyn (and London) is a clear need to exercise political and aesthetic agency that go hand in hand.
Agency means almost nothing unless it is expressed. To have agency is to act in the world according to one’s own imaginative and intellectual capacities. I’ve never really had this job as a salesperson for someone else’s brand, someone else’s notion of proper design.
At the end of the show, given this, I returned to take a closer look at Waiswas’ photos of people on the street attending a thrift store social, where clothes and music are swapped. In one portrait, a woman has her hair pulled back into two coiled braids and sports a bandeau top consisting of two attached leather belts. In the belly is a thin orange belt closed by a gold panther buckle. In an adjacent photo, three young men are wearing an eclectic mix of patterns and beaded jewelry. One has red and white striped overalls; another combines ombre floral pants with a red jacket. The third matched horizontal stripes with vertical stripes. When I worked in fashion retail, I never thought I could be so bold, this person in my personal style.
This spirit of industrious innovation using whatever is at hand, and the relentless optimism of what the future might hold, are evident throughout the exhibition. What Africa Fashion deeply understands is that it has always been important not only to be well dressed, but to be able to dress well.
Africa Fashion
Until October 22 at the Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York; brooklynmuseum.org.
