African Style: With Freedom Came Fashion Style

Many years ago I worked as a salesman at Hugo Boss at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. I sold the range of things the store offered: luggage, accessories, underwear, clothes. But what I liked to sell the most was men’s suits, because a good suit is often transformative. A man would walk into the store looking forgettable, then, after donning a well-cut, two-button, single-breasted navy blue suit with a peak lapel, he would look accomplished, adept. Walk in the new Africa Fashion exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, I had the impression of witnessing something wonderful, something more surprising than a simple individual restyling. I was transported to the historical era when almost the entire continent was abandoning its colonialist domination and the attire associated with and penetrating the world stage was transforming.

Marking this radical change from the start, a wall presents a chronology of documentary texts and photographs that detail the important moments of Africa’s liberation struggles in the 20th century. Video monitors show footage of key ceremonies, such as the formation of the Republic of Ghana in 1957. On an adjacent wall are the flags of Africa’s 54 countries, their insignia and heraldry explained. The exhibition seems quite voluntarily anchored in the history of independence movements; Christine Checinskathe curator who led the team that organized the original exhibition at Victoria and Albert Museum in London affirmed this, saying that for her it was crucial that viewers understand that the garment has a political dimension.

In the catalog of the exhibition, Checinska writes that Tunisia and Morocco broke free from French control in 1956, then a year later Ghana broke free from Britain. Then, in 1960, 17 African countries shed colonial rule, to inscribe this era in the historical annals as Year of Africa. The radical social and political reorganization that took place sparked a cultural renaissance across the continent, writes Checinska. Fashion, music and the visual arts have drawn inspiration from once marginalized traditions, creating innovative forms geared towards future self-reliance.