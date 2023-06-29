“A vision with the light shining through her dress” – the woman who inspired Free’s All Right Now

That’s how it goes. A young man barely transformed 20 bumps into a more worldly woman and makes eye contact. There is a conversation, an exchange of figures. A shock of flesh. Stroll. Freewheel.

London. May 1970. Sounds hot. The city rises – a new decade. There is something in the air. Enter Paul Rodgers of bluesy rock quartet Free. He hitchhiked into town after a few bad gigs up north, and the van broke down on the M1. The new highway.

Still dressed in his clammy denim stage outfit, Rodgers drops off at Marble Arch and is walking down Oxford Street when he comes to the crossroads with Baker Street and sees her. The words are exchanged. Rodgers walks away with a smile on his face and a nagging line in his head… It’s alright now baby, it’s alright now.

“It was serendipitous,” Rodgers recalled. “A beautiful woman in the sun. Just a vision with the light shining through her dress. She was a very black woman. A famous actress. I can’t tell you who. For me, it was all about what would happen, if only I had the nerve. Because, oh my God, she’s so beautiful. So… I got the chorus after 20 yards, and the melody started forming. The chords line up in a natural progression. I was waiting for the rest of the guys to pick me up and by the time I got in the van I was almost there. I wrote it from the chorus backwards.

Since then, controversy has plagued the writing of the song. Andy Fraser felt he started singing the title in the locker room after a disastrous concert in Hull to cheer everyone up: “It was [drummer] Simon [Kirke]but I started doing it and everyone started participating. For his part, Kirke remembers it as after a gig in Durham where “Andy said, ‘We need an up-tempo number.’ I think he and Rodgers had something to cook up because he turned to him and said, “And those who go…” [and] started chanting the words ‘all right now’.

Either way, the song is credited to Rodgers/Fraser and the success of Everything is fine now transformed Free from a British blues boom band into a household name. For what? “People immediately bonded with the song,” Rodgers said. “The set-up is great and the story takes you right in – a godsend for a writer. Plus the story makes you smile because it flows from the source. It’s a normal emotion, but not every one feels it.” days.

Free’s first album tons of sobs was an instant underground hit. Just like their self-titled second album. The John Lee Hooker Inspired i will crawl was widely played by pirate radio DJs. They have been studied. Besides Rodgers, they included young guitar prodigy Paul Kossoff. The rhythm section consisted of photogenic bassist Andy Fraser and lightning-fast drummer Simon Kirke.

Free sets the bar high. During their 1970 winter tour, they closed gigs with Booker T & The MG’s The Hunter, thinking their own material wasn’t good enough to compete with the authentic old ones. “Our gigs got us excited,” Rodgers recalls, “but we were missing something. We did a gig in Stockton, near my home, and there weren’t many people there. I gave the rest of the group a stern pep talk. They go ‘nobody’s listening, so who cares about Paul?’ and I’m like ‘it’s important because I’m listening’. They said ‘durrr, okay then.'”

Rodgers was right. “Next time we went to Stockton and Durham the corridors were packed, I mean they were hanging from the packed rafters.”

It’s fashionable to revisit the very early 70s as a waiting room – as if nothing had happened. Any living person would then know that this is nonsense. 1970 was the best time to turn 15. Everything is fine now came out against a background of amazing music. Singles like Steam Na Na Hey Hey Kiss it goodbyeBob and Marcia Young, gifted and blackby Norman Greenbaum spirit in the skyand the epic of Fleetwood Mac Green Manalishi.

And the albums – those of Van Morrison Moon DanceThe doors’ Morrison HotelCreedence Clearwater Revival’s Willy and the poor boys. But none of that stiff competition was about Rodgers. “The song just blew the doors down. We started with it and people were dancing. Then they asked for it. It became amazing. By the time we got to London we were stretching it to a soul jam – Otis Redding and James Brown. We were just white boys trying to do our best.

Once Everything is fine now gatecrashed the Top Five, Free’s fan base exploded. “It was a good catchy song. It was steamy and suggestive and they didn’t care. Nope ! I was so shy around women that I never took full advantage of it. There was the fulfillment of sexual desires, and the deep and meaningful way.

Free had other great singles coming up – Wishing well, my brother Jake, some loveand this dark thug Thief. “All good songs, but All Right Now wins because it’s a brand new song every time you hear it,” Paul says. “Besides, boy meets girl is such a rich vein. Love isn’t going away.

The song quickly became iconic. Eric Clapton stunned guitarist Paul Kossoff one day in June. “He asked me how I got my tremolo effect,” Kossoff recalled. “I thought fuck you, you gotta be kidding. You gotta pee buddy. I thought he was. But he wasn’t.

Rodgers argues Kossoff’s downfall was his lack of confidence. “He had that rich Les Paul sound but he was always like, ‘Oh Paul, I can’t do that million chords a minute, I can’t play like Clapton.’ He didn’t need to.Blues guys know the goal is to deliver an emotional message with minimal fuss.

So Koss nailed the musical conversation on Everything is fine now. “It was a question and an answer. Like when you pass a ball. And it tasted good. What a waste.” It was a mess. Beginning in 1970, Kossoff developed a heroin addiction. Like Nick Drake, he dreamed and was doomed. Still, he was inspiring. Rodgers wrote: wishing well for Kossoff after another “Free to split” furor in 1972. The elliptical chorus said plainly, “You’ve always been a good friend of mine/But you always say goodbye/And the only time you’re satisfied/Is with your feet in the wishing well.

On a brighter note Everything is fine now served Rodgers well. “I’ve never bought a yacht on the Côte d’Azur, but it’s very practical. A few TV commercials slaughtered it like Wrigley’s spearmint gum thing, where they just used my voice. Island Records did better than us. The song broke us in America but we couldn’t capitalize because we broke up and became an enigma there.”

Barely a millstone, Everything is fine now didn’t always feature in Rodgers’ set. “When I left Free and created Bad Company, from 1973 to 1992, I completely moved away from it, I didn’t play it once. Then in 1992, I was playing at a club in New York with Jason Bonham and he tricked me. He kept shouting it to the audience and they responded. Eventually, I’m the only person in the room to say, ‘No, I won’t! Oh okay. Shit then!”

Of course, he sang it as the frontman of Queen. “Brian May loves playing the song. At Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday concert in Hyde Park we did it and everyone went nuts. Brian just snatched it. He was so close to Koss in his solo that it brought tears to my eyes.

As for the actress who crossed Baker Street and went straight into legend, Paul Rodgers doesn’t say. He obviously forgot that he said classic rock freelance writer and biographer Steven Rosen a few decades ago. “I’ve never really said that before,” he told Rosen, “[but] I remember the daughter of Hair who dated Mick Jagger. What was his name?”

Her name is Marsha Hunt: former girlfriend of Marc Bolan, bearer of Mick Jagger’s first child, and a woman who claims to be the inspiration for another classic, the Rolling Stones. brown sugar. “I used to live near Oxford Street and Hair was playing right there in the corner. And I remember seeing this girl and she may have sparked the idea of ​​this, because she was standing there on the street, and she seemed to be smiling from head to toe. She obviously had a presence, you know what I mean? Because there were a lot of people around and she just stood there and I thought, “Wow, look at her.”

Today, however, Rodgers is keeping a low profile. He keeps it for his book, he says. He won’t have to look far for a title.

This feature originally appeared in Classic Rock 123, September 2008.