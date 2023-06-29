



This content was produced in partnership with VRST. When it comes to a mix of both a casual and a decidedly formal look, nothing quite beats the occasion for a well-chosen polo shirt. They can be short or long sleeved, with a loose collar to help you dress the part. At the same time, they’re often made with comfortable fabric so you can relax and have fun without feeling too stiff, whether it’s in the passenger seat of a golf cart, on your sofa in your living room, or anywhere else. you like. be. Finding the right polo shirt, not only for the relevant scenario, but also to complement your body type, can be quite a challenge. Can we recommend a viable option in VRST? Available at DICK’s Sporting Goods, and also via VRST online, the brand’s men’s short sleeve golf polo shirts are precisely what we mean when we say a versatile shirt. Made with breathable fabric and featuring a regular fit, they’re comfortable and stylish, with a laid-back feel that won’t leave you looking too laid back when you’re off the course, but will still fit in the office and with your buddies on the go. golf. The flexibility and design won’t hinder your swing, back or front. If you’re already intrigued, take a look at this polo shirt below or keep reading to learn more and why we love VRST. Why You Should Consider The VRST Men’s Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt First, the style. This VRST men’s golf polo shirt comes in four soft yet eye-catching colors including Silver Heather, Indigo Heather, Deep Heather and Dusty Heather. All sizes are classic fit, neither too loose nor too tight, with a collared design, short sleeves and a three button placket. It looks great both loose and tucked in, and has a dressy feel, without being too formal or conversely, too casual. It’s just the thing, and it’s the perfect golf outfit that’s acceptable for all-day use, rain or shine. Breathable, multi-directional stretch fabric is flexible and moves comfortably with your body. That means it’s not only great for lounging around, but also great for sportswear, like when you’re swinging on the putting green, mowing the lawn, or just grilling food in your backyard. The heathered fabric also gives the shirt a nice visual texture, which is also pleasant on the skin. As the day gets longer and the sun rises, this comfort, breathability and design is going to make all the difference, because the last thing you want is for your disability to grow. The streamlined seams lend themselves to the flexible design, so you don’t have to worry about your movement being restricted there either – or a seam popping out. Plus, the button-down design lets you show as much or as little of your chest as you want while wearing, so it’s easy to switch between a more casual or more formal look, whichever suits the occasion best. . Designed in the same way, but with a little more visual flair, you can also opt for the or the , both of which look and feel just as fantastic as VRST’s traditional polo option. They’re all great for a long day on the course, a few hours of shooting, or practicing in your backyard. Either way, if you’re looking to stock up on a new shirt, dressy or casual, you can’t go wrong here. Go see for yourself, you won’t regret it. Editors’ Recommendations





















